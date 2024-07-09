Johannesburg's MMC for Transport and the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene, trended once more

This time, the Sushi King was seen with controversial blessed Serge Cabonge, who allegedly spent over R125,000 on drinks at the groove on the weekend of Durban July

South Africans called Kunene out for the amount of money spent on alcohol, and some said that the money could have been used for the poor

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Kenny Kunene and Serge Cabonge allegedly blew over R100,000 on alcohol. Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The City of Johannesburg's MMC for Transport, Kenny Kunene, was allegedly spotted with controversial blesser Serge Cabonge, and together, they spent R125,000 at groove.

Kunene and Cabonge were spotted together

X user @BafanaSurprise posted two pictures of Cabonge and Kunene, also known as the Sushi King, and the bill Cabonge spent over the weekend, seemingly at the Durban July event. The bill shows that Cabonge spent R125,969.80 for one night only at the Rockets Umhlanga restaurant.

View the tweet here:

Mzansi in uproar over high bill

South Africans called Kunene out for allegedly allowing his associate to spend so much money.

N'wa Maringa said:

"Most schools in the townships don't have libraries, proper toilets, enough books, enough food, enough facilities or sports grounds. Most small businesses in the townships are struggling."

Elizabeth asked:

"Why is Kenny not supporting his party president and minister of Sports, Arts and Culture and donating money to underprivileged arts and children?"

Slaughter said:

"The number of people that go to bed with empty stomachs, while people spend R125K in alcohol."

Sphola said:

"They can't create a good thing for black people."

Mafeje Ayanda said:

"One thing you should know or learn about these types of people is they clean money through these clubs."

Kenny Kunene criticised DA's demands for the GNU cabinet

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Kunene slammed the Democratic Alliance for its demands to be included in the Government of National Unity.

He accused them of being power hungry, but South Africans remarked that he was accusing the wrong people of being power hungry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News