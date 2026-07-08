South Korea's World Cup disappointment has taken an unexpected turn weeks after the decisive defeat to Bafana Bafana ended their campaign

Former coach Hong Myung-bo remains at the centre of growing anger despite stepping down from his position after the tournament exit

The fallout has now spread beyond South Korea as frustrated supporters find unusual ways to make their feelings about the campaign known

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South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo still facing backlash after Bafana Bafana World Cup defeat, with Korean restaurants in Los Angeles banning him following his resignation. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

South Korea's loss to Bafana Bafana has sparked an extraordinary fallout, with "no entry" signs and reported boycotts targeting former coach Hong Myung-bo. The backlash has continued despite Hong resigning after his country's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former South Korea coach travelled to Los Angeles on 2 July 2026, but anger over the team's tournament campaign followed him to the United States.

Hong Myung-bo hit by 'no entry' signs in Los Angeles

VNExpress reports that images shared on X, Threads and Instagram showed a South Korean restaurant owner attaching a notice to the door stating:

"Hong Myung-bo is banned from entry."

Similar signs reportedly appeared at restaurants, cafés and grocery stores in parts of Los Angeles with large Korean communities. One social media user wrote:

"He probably thought it would all be forgotten soon. Let's put up signs saying that he's not welcome."

Another added:

"There are so many Koreans in Los Angeles; Hong will surely feel the backlash."

Bafana Bafana loss fuels South Korea boycott

The anger follows South Korea's 1-0 loss to Bafana Bafana in their final World Cup group match in June 2026. Some supporters blamed Hong's tactical decisions for the result and South Korea's failure to reach the Round of 32.

One frustrated fan said:

"People in Los Angeles are probably the most disappointed. If Korea had finished second in the group, they would have played the Round of 32 in Los Angeles."

The supporter questioned why South Korea continued passing backwards after falling behind instead of attacking.

According to SBS, the boycott began in South Korea after the defeat, with restaurants, coffee shops, convenience stores and even city buses reportedly refusing to serve Hong.

The fallout from South Korea's World Cup exit continues for former coach Hong Myung-bo, with Korean restaurants in Los Angeles now joining the boycott. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

South Korea World Cup backlash continues after resignation

Hong had previously accepted responsibility for the team's performance. Speaking after the Bafana Bafana match, he said:

"If the team performs well, the credit belongs to the players. If things don't go well, then the responsibility is mine."

South Korea's players and officials were also booed by some supporters when they returned home on 30 June 2026.

However, some fans have argued that the criticism has become excessive and that the Korea Football Association leadership should also face scrutiny.

Hong's resignation has not ended the debate. The unusual signs and boycotts show that South Korea's World Cup elimination remains a major talking point weeks after the defeat to Bafana Bafana.

South Korea coach previously explained Bafana Bafana defeat

Briefly News previously reported that Hong Myung-bo pointed to extreme heat when discussing South Korea's 1-0 defeat to Bafana Bafana, while also accepting responsibility for the result.

His post-match comments sparked discussion as South Africa celebrated a famous World Cup victory, but the fallout surrounding South Korea's campaign has since taken an unexpected turn.

Source: Briefly News