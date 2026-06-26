South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo has opened up about what he believes tipped the balance in Bafana Bafana's favour during their crucial FIFA World Cup showdown

The veteran coach made a candid admission after watching his side fall short, while also reflecting on the decisions that shaped the outcome

His post-match remarks have sparked fresh debate as South Africa celebrate a famous victory and South Korea search for answers

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo says extreme heat played a part in his team's 1-0 FIFA World Cup defeat to Bafana Bafana, but insists the responsibility lies with him. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana's memorable victory over South Korea at the FIFA World Cup has prompted an honest assessment from South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo, who believes the weather played a significant role in his side's defeat.

South Africa edged South Korea 1-0 in their final Group A match to secure a place in the knockout stages of the tournament. The result ended South Korea's hopes of automatically progressing and left the Asian nation facing an anxious wait to discover whether they would qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

Hong Myung-bo points to extreme conditions

Speaking after the match, Hong admitted he was struggling to explain why his players failed to perform at their usual level despite encouraging physical data collected during the game.

He said the statistics showed his players covered similar distances and maintained a high work rate compared to previous matches, yet they appeared to lack their usual sharpness on the pitch.

According to ChoSun Daily, Hong said one possible explanation was the sudden change in weather conditions.

"The players wanted to win and were highly motivated," he said.

"But the extremely hot weather may have affected the rhythm of the game and the way we performed."

The coach added that football is unpredictable and even thorough preparations cannot account for every situation that unfolds during a match.

South Korea's coach accepts responsibility

Despite mentioning the weather, Hong was quick to accept responsibility for the defeat. He said the blame ultimately rests with the coach whenever a team fails to deliver the desired result.

"If the team performs well, the credit belongs to the players. If things don't go well, then the responsibility is mine," he said.

Hong also dismissed suggestions that there were problems within the squad, insisting the players remained united throughout the tournament despite the disappointing outcome.

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo says extreme weather contributed to his side's defeat to Bafana Bafana as he accepts responsibility following South Africa's World Cup victory. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana march into the knockout rounds

While South Korea reflected on what went wrong, Bafana Bafana celebrated one of their biggest victories in recent years. The win ensured South Africa advanced to the knockout rounds and continued an impressive World Cup campaign under Hugo Broos.

Bafana Bafana produced another disciplined defensive display before making the decisive breakthrough to secure all three points against the Asian side.

With momentum growing and confidence high, South Africa will now turn its attention to the knockout stages as supporters dream of an extended run at the tournament.

South Korea's Viral World Cup Training Takes Unexpected Twist

Briefly News previously reported that South Korea's intense World Cup training videos had many Bafana Bafana supporters fearing the worst before the crucial Group A clash.

But after South Africa's historic 1-0 victory, those same videos resurfaced online as fans mocked the Asian side's preparations and celebrated Bafana's famous win.

Source: Briefly News