A routine petrol stop turned confusing after unexpected limits were introduced, leaving one driver questioning what was really happening

The experience added to growing concerns around fuel pricing and availability, especially with increases already being discussed

People reacted with mixed feelings, trying to make sense of the situation while deciding how to respond moving forward

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Filling up a car is usually a quick and simple task, something most people don’t think much about. But one woman’s experience at a petrol station turned into something unexpected. What she encountered left her with more questions than answers.

The picture on the left showed Fara in her carf. Image: @fara_b, freepik

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @fara_b shared a video on 24 March 2026 after experiencing something unexpected at a petrol station. She explained that when she went to fill up her car, she was told there was a limit on how much fuel she could buy. This came as a surprise, especially with reports of a major fuel price increase expected from 1 April. While she didn’t argue with the attendant, she questioned the reasoning behind the restriction.

She raised concerns that limiting fuel now could allow some stations to hold stock and sell it later at higher prices. From her perspective, it didn’t fully make sense, especially if the fuel being restricted was already purchased at a lower cost. Her experience added to growing anxiety around fuel availability and pricing.

Fuel concerns grew amid price hike fears

According to Business Tech, fuel prices are expected to rise sharply, with petrol potentially increasing by over R4 per litre. At the same time, global oil prices have climbed past $100 a barrel due to geopolitical tensions. Despite this, authorities have reassured the public that there is no national fuel shortage and that any supply issues are local and temporary.

User @fara_b's video venting about her situation at the gas station, triggered netizens who are already complaining with current petrol prices. Some feared that shortages might become more common, while others urged people not to panic-buy.

Fara on the left sat in her car to talk about what happened when she went to fill up her car. Image: @fara_b

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

QueenB wrote:

“They have notices about this restriction at most garages now.”

Cylotec333 said:

“Please speak to the owner of the petrol station and advise them that it’s illegal in Cape Town. I’ll list the laws below.”

Zaakirah added:

“The government must let people work from home again; it’s unnecessary to waste petrol sitting in traffic, and we must use it sparingly.”

Jolandi wrote:

“I work at a Sasol fuel station, and we still have the same prices and no limits, but we are receiving less diesel than we order; demand is just very high.”

Zaakir said:

“I manage a fuel station, and we are getting less fuel than we order, so limits are needed to stop hoarding and make sure everyone gets fuel.”

Piet explained:

“They are trying to prevent people from hoarding fuel and to make the current supply last longer because the future is uncertain.”

Roxi Rose shared:

“I had a weird experience at Shell where the pump stopped at R300, and they suggested I pay, but I insisted they fill it; it felt strange at the time.”

BlaqDiamond joked:

“I will just drive to different garages to fill my tank then, life is a circus right now.”

Elroyvh said:

“It’s about fair distribution to all motorists because of the fuel shortage; this is happening across the country.”

Trix added:

“Countries have the right to restrict fuel sales because we might run out due to the war, and allowing people to work from home would also help reduce usage.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to petrol prices

A South African man’s reaction to the predicted R8 petrol hike sparked widespread outrage over salaries versus affordability.

Brent crude has surged past $100 a barrel as tensions between the U.S, Israel, and Iran disrupt Middle East oil production.

A Cape Town young man was stopped mid-fill at a petrol station on 20 March 2026 after an attendant said they were running low on fuel.

Source: Briefly News