Vusi Thembekwayo opens up about father's murder in emotional speech

Vusi Thembekwayo opened up about one of the most painful chapters of his life during a recent stage appearance

The motivational speaker revealed his father was brutally murdered when he was just 13 years old, and the case docket vanished twice

His powerful message about choosing progress over excuses has struck a deep chord with people across Africa

Vusi Thembekwayo shared a family tragedy that changed his life. Image: Vusi Thembekwayo

Source: Facebook

South African businessman and speaker Vusi Thembekwayo left audiences shaken after revealing a deeply personal tragedy during a recent stage presentation, which has since gone viral on Facebook.

In the clip, Thembekwayo disclosed that his father was shot nine times and brutally murdered when he was just 13 years old. To make matters worse, the family sought justice twice, and both times the case docket disappeared. Rather than making this the centrepiece of his grief, Thembekwayo channelled the experience into a broader message about accountability and moving forward.

Vusi Thembekwayo reveals how his father's death inspired him

Standing against a red-lit stage backdrop, the popular motivational speaker delivered what many are calling one of his most powerful speeches to date. He made it clear he was not speaking from a place of privilege or ignorance about life's hardships.

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"I don't need lecturing about the imperfections of our society. I get it," he said. "But I also recognise that at the end of the day, Vusi's life is a sum total of one single decision. You either get to keep the excuses, or you get to make the progress. But you can't do both."

His closing thought landed particularly hard:

"We have to recognise that our past isn't perfect, but we shouldn't stay there."

Watch the full stage clip that has Mzansi talking below:

Peeps react to Vusi Thebekwayo's video

The video resonated far beyond South Africa's borders, drawing thousands of responses from people who found personal meaning in his message.

Martin Slabbert wrote:

"The biggest crime against Africans is making them believe that because of their past, they have no future. They have been taught to think of themselves as victims instead of Victor's. The potential lies within. Vusi is very wise above his age, a true leader indeed."

Candice Kalala added:

"You can have all the excuses in the world to defend why you're stuck in poverty, mediocrity, unemployment, or an underpaid job. But none of those excuses will make you financially independent, send your kids to the best school or put food on the table. The sooner you accept taking responsibility, the sooner you will experience progress in your life."

Uwanda Mutandi simply echoed his words:

"Our past isn't perfect, but we don't have to stay there."

Mari Lee offered a more personal response:

"Thanks for sharing your story. I'm sorry you had to live that. Grateful you turned it into a motivational storyline for your life. And that you have the ability to share it. It's powerful."

Emmanuel Chukwuzim concluded:

"Yeah, your strength in the face of tragedy is truly inspiring, and your message is resonating with so many people - thank you for sharing your story and for being a beacon of hope."

Mzansi reacted after Vusi Thembekwayo opened up about his father's death. Image: Vusi Thembekwayo

Source: Facebook

Vusi Thembekwayo reacts to Seputla Sebogodi’s death

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Vusi Thembekwayo used the passing of Generations actor Seputla Sebogodi to call out South Africa's actor pay laws.

Thembekwayo argued that broadcasters and production companies profit from repeat airings while actors receive nothing after their initial fee.

Source: Briefly News