Victor Matfield believes two Springboks provide the physical influence that helps South Africa impose their game on opponents

The former Bok captain singled out the pair after Rassie Erasmus' side opened their Nations Championship campaign with a big victory

Matfield also made a major claim about one experienced star while explaining why leaving him out remains so difficult

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Victor Matfield has identified the two players he believes are the "heartbeat" of the Springboks after their big win over England. Image: Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Springboks legend Victor Matfield has identified the two players he believes are the "heartbeat" of South Africa's team following their 45-21 victory over England. The former Bok captain explained why the pair's influence is so important to Rassie Erasmus' physical game plan, while making a huge claim about one of the stars.

Matfield's comments came after the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with a convincing win at Ellis Park on Saturday, 4 July 2026. While several players impressed against England, the former lock believes two Boks provide something crucial that allows South Africa to get onto the front foot and take control of matches.

Victor Matfield names Springboks' heartbeat after England win

Speaking on the Rugby Rivals podcast, Matfield named Damian de Allende and Jasper Wiese as the two players at the heart of the current Springboks team. As quoted by RugbyPass on Tuesday, 7 July, Matfield said:

"Jasper Wiese and Damian de Allende are the heartbeat of this South African team at the moment."

The former Springboks captain explained that the pair fit perfectly into the physical approach that has become central to South Africa's game.

"We're all about physicality and we're all about getting on that front foot, dominating the advantage line, and those two guys are just unbelievable," Matfield said.

De Allende was named player of the match against England after making 16 tackles and winning one turnover. Wiese, meanwhile, repeatedly carried the ball forward as South Africa put England under pressure.

Damian de Allende labelled world rugby's most underrated player

Matfield reserved one of his biggest compliments for De Allende, who has remained a regular figure in the Springboks midfield.

"Damian de Allende at 12, he's just a workhorse and I think he's probably the most underrated player in world rugby," Matfield said.

Matfield added that De Allende's ability to give South Africa go-forward ball and consistently gain momentum was crucial to the team's approach. He also praised the centre's tireless work rate around the park and his influence across different areas of the game.

The 34-year-old faces competition from Andre Esterhuizen, whose form for the Sharks has also impressed Matfield. However, the former lock believes De Allende remains exceptionally difficult to leave out.

Matfield said:

"Then you see Damian de Allende playing and it's just like, 'you can never drop this guy.'"

He went even further when discussing Erasmus' selection process, suggesting De Allende could be one of the first names considered.

"I think when Rassie writes down his team, Damian de Allende is probably the first guy he writes down," Matfield said.

Damian de Allende is defended by Tadhg Beirne and Bundee Aki of Ireland, with Jasper Wiese supporting him. Image:Tim Clayton/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Jasper Wiese tipped for greater recognition in world rugby

Matfield also believes Wiese deserves to be discussed among the leading players in world rugby.

"The other guy from South Africa that I think people need to start looking at as one of the best is Jasper Wiese," Matfield said.

The Springboks legend highlighted the No.8's ability to consistently gain metres with his carries and create attacking momentum. Matfield explained that Wiese's powerful runs regularly put South Africa on the front foot, creating the platform for players such as Manie Libbok to control the game.

De Allende and Wiese have both been rested for South Africa's Nations Championship clash against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 11 July.

Erasmus has made 10 changes to the starting XV that defeated England. The Scotland match will therefore see the Springboks operate without the two players Matfield believes currently provide the heartbeat of South Africa's physical game.

Rassie Erasmus makes 10 Springboks changes for Scotland

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus made 10 changes to the Springboks starting XV for their Nations Championship clash against Scotland.

Only five starters from the England victory retained their places, with Erasmus selecting several new combinations for the first meeting between South Africa and Scotland in Pretoria.

Source: Briefly News