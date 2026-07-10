“You Are Smart”: Lundi Critiques Selective GBV Outrage, Reacting to King Misuzulu’s Viral Video
- South African life coach Lundi called out women who defend abusive men based on their wealth or status
- Lundi argued that silencing victims to protect high-profile figures makes those speaking out "performers" rather than genuine GBV advocates
- Viewers praised Lundi for her honesty and said they were deeply disappointed by comments defending the behaviour online
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A South African life coach has sparked a fierce online conversation after calling out what she describes as selective outrage around gender-based violence. In a post shared on 10 July 2026, certified life coach Lundi made a pointed observation: some women who loudly oppose GBV go quiet the moment the accused is powerful or wealthy.
When status shields abusers
The creator argued that the same people, especially women who would quickly condemn abuse by an ordinary man, will make excuses, shift blame, or try to silence victims when the abuser holds a prominent position in society. TikTok user @lundi_thelifecoach referred specifically to public reaction around King Misuzulu and his wife, noting that many people online had chosen to defend the king rather than extend empathy to the victim.
She labelled those individuals "performers," saying their advocacy for women's rights is conditional and therefore hollow.
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Watch Lundi break down the issue on the TikTok video here.
Mzansi reacts to Lundi's message
The video resonated widely, with many viewers saying they had noticed the same pattern playing out in comments across various social media platforms
User @the alchemist wrote:
"Vula podcast sisi wami 🧡(start a podcast, my sister)."
User @amazd shared:
"I'm so disappointed in a lot of the comments I've seen on the different social media platforms."
User @Siphamelele added:
"Sisi, you deserve to live forever 🧡 such an insightful human being🧡."
User @Becoming Dr Tapato (PhD) said:
"Imagine. It's so sad, sis Lundi. I was so disappointed with the comments, hey"
User @Kim Mamezotho wrote:
"You are kind. You are smart. You are important 🌸"
User @LEE MOJELA added:
"Please accept my gratitude, sister, and take your flowers. 🌸."
3 Brielfy News articles about the Zulu royal house drama
- The Zulu queen shared a TikTok video of herself and King Misizulu at a royal ceremony four days before leaked videos exposed alleged abuse at home.
- Former Kaya 959 broadcaster, Sizwe Dhlomo, reacted with SMH (shakes my head) to the video of the Zulu king verbally abusing his wife, Nomzamo.
- Phakelumthakathi shared concerns about King Misizulu's breach of privacy in his home after videos of him drinking alcohol and wearing at his wife, Queen Mdolomba, were shared online.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za