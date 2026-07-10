South African life coach Lundi called out women who defend abusive men based on their wealth or status

Lundi argued that silencing victims to protect high-profile figures makes those speaking out "performers" rather than genuine GBV advocates

Viewers praised Lundi for her honesty and said they were deeply disappointed by comments defending the behaviour online

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Life coach Lundi called out the selective outrage shown toward high-profile abuse cases. Image: @lundi_thelifecoach

Source: TikTok

A South African life coach has sparked a fierce online conversation after calling out what she describes as selective outrage around gender-based violence. In a post shared on 10 July 2026, certified life coach Lundi made a pointed observation: some women who loudly oppose GBV go quiet the moment the accused is powerful or wealthy.

When status shields abusers

The creator argued that the same people, especially women who would quickly condemn abuse by an ordinary man, will make excuses, shift blame, or try to silence victims when the abuser holds a prominent position in society. TikTok user @lundi_thelifecoach referred specifically to public reaction around King Misuzulu and his wife, noting that many people online had chosen to defend the king rather than extend empathy to the victim.

She labelled those individuals "performers," saying their advocacy for women's rights is conditional and therefore hollow.

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Watch Lundi break down the issue on the TikTok video here.

Social media users loved Lundi's honest opinion. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts to Lundi's message

The video resonated widely, with many viewers saying they had noticed the same pattern playing out in comments across various social media platforms

User @the alchemist wrote:

"Vula podcast sisi wami 🧡(start a podcast, my sister)."

User @amazd shared:

"I'm so disappointed in a lot of the comments I've seen on the different social media platforms."

User @Siphamelele added:

"Sisi, you deserve to live forever 🧡 such an insightful human being🧡."

User @Becoming Dr Tapato (PhD) said:

"Imagine. It's so sad, sis Lundi. I was so disappointed with the comments, hey"

User @Kim Mamezotho wrote:

"You are kind. You are smart. You are important 🌸"

User @LEE MOJELA added:

"Please accept my gratitude, sister, and take your flowers. 🌸."

3 Brielfy News articles about the Zulu royal house drama

The Zulu queen shared a TikTok video of herself and King Misizulu at a royal ceremony four days before leaked videos exposed alleged abuse at home.

Former Kaya 959 broadcaster, Sizwe Dhlomo, reacted with SMH (shakes my head) to the video of the Zulu king verbally abusing his wife, Nomzamo.

broadcaster, Sizwe Dhlomo, reacted with SMH (shakes my head) to the video of the Zulu king verbally abusing his wife, Nomzamo. Phakelumthakathi shared concerns about King Misizulu's breach of privacy in his home after videos of him drinking alcohol and wearing at his wife, Queen Mdolomba, were shared online.

Source: Briefly News