Queen Mdolomba shared a TikTok video of herself and King Misizulu at a royal ceremony before leaked videos exposed alleged abuse at home

Videos of King Misizulu swearing at and chasing the queen out of their home later surfaced across social media platforms

South Africans flooded the queen's last post with support after the disturbing footage came to light

South Africans rushed to comment on Queen Mdolomba's last post with her husband. Image: @queen.dolomba.25

Source: TikTok

Queen Mdolomba, real name Nomzamo Myeni, shared what would become her final TikTok post on 5 July 2026. In the video, she sat alongside her husband, King Misizulu of the Zulu nation, at a royal ceremony held in KwaZulu-Natal, as a praise singer honoured the king before a gathered crowd. The post, originally captured earlier, showed the couple in formal traditional attire. At the time, there was nothing unusual about it.

The royal couple in happier times

Within days, the context around that clip shared on the TikTok account @queen.mdolomba.25 changed entirely. Videos later spread across social media showing King Misizulu appearing intoxicated and chasing the queen out of their home while directing insults at her. The queen herself acknowledged in online videos that the footage reflected the life she had been living behind palace walls.

Watch the couple's last public TikTok video moment before the scandal below:

Mzansi reacts to the Queen's last post

The contrast between the ceremonial post and what followed left many South Africans shaken. People began returning to her last TikTok in large numbers, viewing it with fresh eyes and sharing their reactions. The comments beneath the video became a space for empathy, reflection and encouragement:

User @Dee wrote:

"Never envy someone's life because you don't know what's behind closed doors."

User @Ncedile Shongwe said:

"He looks so bored."

User @siphokazim36 shared:

"Goduka (go home), sisi. It's okay ❤️🙏🏽."

User @Lolly'Rose wrote:

"Thank you for shedding light, honestly. If anything had happened to you, depression-wise, we wouldn't have known 🫂♥️."

User @Lebzin❤️ added:

"Buyela ekhaya (go home), mama❤️. You did not deserve leyanhlamba (such insults). Love and light ❤️."

User @Phiwe S👑 said:

"Looks like he didn't wanna be there."

3 articles about King Misuzulu's rant

Phakelumthakathi shared concerns about King Misizulu's breach of privacy in his home after videos of him drinking alcohol and wearing at his wife, Queen Mdolomba, were shared online.

Briefly News also reported that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and King Ndamase Ndamase of Western Pondoland are planning to travel to Zimbabwe to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

also reported that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and King Ndamase Ndamase of Western Pondoland are planning to travel to Zimbabwe to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Former Kaya 959 broadcaster, Sizwe Dhlomo, reacted with SMH (shakes my head) to the video of the Zulu king verbally abusing his wife, Nomzamo.

Source: Briefly News