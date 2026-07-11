Tshwane Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya took to X to celebrate two influential South African women

Jacinta Nobese and Faith Mangope, two women who are empowering SA nationals

South Africans flooded the post with pride, calling the three women an inspiring new breed of female leaders

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, broadcaster Faith Mangope and radio personality Jacinta Ngobese. Images: @nasiphim

Source: Twitter

Tshwane Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya sparked a wave of pride online after she publicly celebrated two of South Africa's most prominent women. She posted on X on 11 July 2026, naming broadcaster Faith Mangope and radio personality Jacinta Ngobese as proof that the country is in good hands.

"With the likes of these ladies, @FaithMangope and @JacintaNgobese, we will be fine Mzantsi 🇿🇦❤️🇿🇦," Moya wrote.

The post got attention, with many South Africans agreeing that the three women together represent something worth celebrating.

Who are Faith Mangope and Jacinta Ngobese?

Faith Mangope is one of South Africa's most recognised media voices. She hosts Metro FM Talk's "Holding Power to Account" segment, which earned international recognition at the New York Festivals Radio Awards.

Beyond broadcasting, she founded the Faith Mangope Technology and Leadership Institute, which focuses on equipping young people and women with digital skills. She is also a Mandela Washington Fellow and introduced former US President Barack Obama at the White House in 2014.

Jacinta Ngobese is a KwaZulu-Natal-born radio host best known for her show on Vuma FM. She won the Best Radio Presenter Female award at the KZN Entertainment Awards in 2020 and the Social Media Influencer of the Year award at the Sebenza Women Awards.

She is also the founder of the March and March movement, which campaigns for stricter border controls and the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.

Dr Moya herself has been Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane since October 2024, having grown up in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

See the X post that got Mzansi talking.

Mzansi reacts to the powerful trio

South Africans in the replies section on Dr Nasiphi Moya's X post shared how they felt:

@JacintaNgobese replied:

"And you my Queen ❤️🇿🇦"

@BraThabzaa wrote:

"Game recognises game."

@Sipho_Mkh011 added:

"Woman of Power 🙌🏾 That also includes you 🫂🤜🏾❤️"

More on Jacinta Ngobese and March and March

Briefly News recently reported on the March and March founder's admission that a major deadline aimed at removing undocumented migrants had failed.

recently reported on the March and March founder's admission that a major deadline aimed at removing undocumented migrants had failed. The movement addressed rumours of a leadership rift after a surprise meeting with President Ramaphosa.

A viral clip showing foreign shop owners forced to close their businesses left South Africans questioning whether the protests had crossed a line.

Source: Briefly News