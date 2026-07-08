A South African man painted a mural of LT General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on a house wall draped in the South African flag

The mural carried the words 'Truth Cannot Be Silenced,' a tribute to the general's landmark 2025 press briefing on corruption

South Africans praised the artwork online, calling it beautiful and calling for it to be broadcast on national television

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A talented man painted a heroic picture of General Mkhwanazi. Image: @CadreNguyi

Source: Twitter

A South African man turned an ordinary house wall into a bold tribute to LT General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The mural, painted against a backdrop of the South African flag, depicted the general holding a gun alongside the words "Truth Cannot Be Silenced." X user @CadreNguyi shared the image on 7 July 2026, and it quickly spread across social media, drawing tens of thousands of views.

Why Mkhwanazi means so much to South Africans

The mural speaks to something far deeper than street art. General Mkhwanazi became a household name after a press briefing on 6 July 2025, where he publicly exposed widespread corruption and criminality within the police service and government. For many South Africans, that moment felt like a rare act of courage from someone in a position of power, and they have held him in the highest regard ever since.

See the mural that stopped South Africans in their tracks on the X video below:

Mzansi celebrates the mural

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:

User @BieThubala42014 said:

"Love this"

User @lunathi_dy97575 commented:

"@MorningLiveSABC I want to see this broadcast this morning when I wake up to work"

User @KhoiSan_7 added:

"Fantastic artist"

User @pennyesihle said:

"This is absolutely beautiful and so heartwarming ❤️."

User @ @makhaf2 joked:

"Lol, Sibiya won't like this."

3 Briefly News General Mkhwanazi-related article

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made a firm promise to find the killers of Captain Louis Nel during his funeral recently, dead or alive.

A young woman shared a humorous video suggesting that institutions of higher learning create a degree and name it a Bachelor's in General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

A woman jokingly shared two AI-generated photos of herself and General Mkhwanazi embracing, and social media users reminded her that the police official was a married man.

Source: Briefly News