A viral clip shows foreign shop operators being forced to close their businesses

The event occurred amid growing national protests demanding the immediate removal of undocumented migrants

Online commentators expressed deep concern regarding the legality of these direct actions

Pictures of the individuals who confronted the shop owners. Images: @peaceofmind

Source: Instagram

A TikTok video shows a group of South Africans forcing Ethiopian shop owners to close. The incident occurred during ongoing countrywide demonstrations against undocumented foreign nationals.

These massive nationwide demonstrations began after the major 30 June anti-illegal immigration protests. Activists launched weekly marches to demand that the state immediately deport illegal immigrants. The movement wants authorities to conduct thorough operations in municipal central business districts.

Mzansi debates legality of forced business closures

In the footage, a local woman orders foreign traders to shutter their shops. She tells the traders that South Africa belongs solely to local citizens. She asserts that foreign nationals must respect instructions from the local community. It remains unclear exactly where and when this specific incident took place.

Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma initiated weekly marches following the initial protests. These demonstrations aim to pressure authorities into enforcing much stricter border rules. Many citizens support these actions because they want local ownership of spaza shops. However, others are worried that closing shops will negatively affect the poor.

Many online commentators questioned whether these forceful actions fall within the legal parameters. Some social media users viewed the behaviour as sheer intimidation and harassment. A few viewers joked about a funny hat worn by the woman. They mockingly called her a boat captain during the heated online argument.

Foreign shopkeepers are currently feeling highly vulnerable during these weekly protest actions. According to reports, they hope the national police force will protect their lives and businesses. The authorities deployed extra security personnel across various provinces to maintain peace. They promised to arrest anyone who commits illegal acts during the demonstrations.

Organisers insist that their campaign remains peaceful and rejects any public violence. However, critics argue that such movements easily spark widespread xenophobic unrest. The government continues to appeal for calm from all local groups.

Watch the interaction in the Instagram video:

More about spaza shops

Steven Mabugana, 40, shut down his Hammarsdale textile business after Operation Dudula threats forced him out of KwaZulu-Natal.

Citizens ordered foreign shop owners to close their businesses during an anti-illegal immigration march in Johannesburg.

A Dobsonville homeowner defended her foreign tenants after spaza shop owners in parts of Soweto resumed operations following anti-illegal migrant protests.

Source: Briefly News