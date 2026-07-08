A teenage Sharks forward who was tipped for a bright future in South African rugby has found himself at the centre of a serious investigation

The case has raised fresh questions around pressure, player welfare and anti-doping awareness among young rugby players

The Junior Springbok prospect’s next step will depend on the outcome of a crucial process that could shape his career

South African rugby has been hit by a doping controversy after promising Junior Springbok prop Kai Pratt returned an adverse analytical finding for an anabolic steroid.

The 18-year-old Sharks forward failed a doping test conducted on 10 April ahead of the SANZAAR U20 Rugby Championship campaign in Gqeberha.

The case was confirmed by South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) CEO Khalid Galant, who revealed that Pratt has requested a test of his B-sample as the process moves forward.

“The athlete has received a notice of allegation that a substance was found in his system,” Galant said.

“It was an anabolic steroid, and the athlete has requested a B-sample to be tested.”

No formal hearing has been scheduled, and no final decision has been made regarding the case. Galant explained that a suspension would only be imposed once a player has been formally charged and the disciplinary process has been completed.

Kai Pratt Doping Case: Sharks Prop Awaits B-Sample Results

The Sharks confirmed that they were aware of the matter but said they could not comment further while the process remained ongoing.

The Durban-based franchise said it takes anti-doping regulations seriously and remains committed to educating players about their responsibilities.

“While respecting the processes and rights of all parties involved, we remain committed to providing our players with the necessary guidance and support regarding their responsibilities under anti-doping regulations,” the Sharks said.

Pratt is also recovering from a serious foot injury suffered during South Africa Under-20’s match against Argentina Under-20 on 27 April.

The injury required surgery, with the young prop expected to spend around six months on the sidelines during his rehabilitation.

Junior Springbok Prop Kai Pratt Was Seen As A Future Rugby Prospect

Before the doping investigation, Pratt was regarded as one of South Africa’s most promising young front-row talents.

The Sharks prop represented SA Under-18 last year and was invited to attend the Springboks’ first alignment camp of 2026, highlighting the high expectations surrounding his development.

The case has also renewed conversations around anti-doping education in South African rugby, particularly at school and junior levels.

SAIDS CEO Khalid Galant said the organisation has continued its education programmes with young players, including provincial teams preparing for tournaments such as the Craven Week and Grant Khomo Week.

The outcome of Pratt’s B-sample analysis will determine whether the matter moves towards a formal hearing.

Fans warned not to wait for ticket price cuts

Briefly News previously reported that SA Rugby has told Springbok fans not to expect ticket price reductions ahead of this weekend’s match against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Source: Briefly News