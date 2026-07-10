Wilco Louw picked out one aspect of Scotland's victory over Argentina that caught his attention before the Bok Test

The Springbok prop expects a demanding battle against a physical Scottish pack when the teams meet at Loftus

Familiar faces from the United Rugby Championship could add another edge to the Nations Championship encounter

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Wilco Louw spotted something in Scotland's win over Argentina that has the Springboks preparing for a serious battle at Loftus. Image: Patrick Khachfe

Source: Getty Images

Springbok prop Wilco Louw has spotted a threat from Scotland after their win over Argentina ahead of Saturday's Bok Test at Loftus Versfeld. The forward believes Scotland's physical pack and direct approach showed exactly why the Springboks face a tough challenge.

South Africa and Scotland will meet in the second round of the Nations Championship on Saturday, 11 July 2026.

Wilco Louw Spots Scotland Threat In Argentina Win

The Springboks' official website quoted Louw as highlighting Scotland's forwards after their victory over Argentina.

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“They have a physical pack, and one could see that from the tries they scored against Argentina,” Louw said.

“A lot of them were a result of the forwards and their direct play, so it's definitely going to be a tough one, but we are prepared for that, and we’ve tried to cover the bases we need to.”

Springboks Prepare For Physical Scotland Battle

Wilco Louw will start in the front row alongside Boan Venter and hooker Johan Grobbelaar. The Bok prop also praised Scotland scrum coach Pieter de Villiers and warned about the quality available in their pack.

“Pieter is a good coach, and they have proper boys in the front row and at the back,” he said.

Louw added that United Rugby Championship meetings with several Scotland players had given the Springboks some familiarity with their opponents.

Wilco Louw expects a tough battle against Scotland. Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Loftus Return Adds To Wilco Louw Challenge

Louw is also looking forward to playing at Loftus again after his move from Pretoria to Cape Town.

“Loftus is a special place, not only for the Vodacom Bulls guys but for the Boks as well,” he said.

The prop could face South African-born Pierre Schoeman, whom he described as a good friend and “an incredible rugby player”.

However, Louw's focus remains on the physical challenge Scotland showed against Argentina as the Springboks prepare for another demanding Test.

Wilco Louw Opens Up On Painful 2026 Struggles

Briefly News previously reported that Wilco Louw opened up about losing his father and the personal pain that made 2026 one of his toughest years.

The Springbok prop also revealed how those struggles shaped his return to the national team, sharing the emotional story behind his journey back into the green and gold.

Source: Briefly News