Wilco Louw: age, family, height, education, ESPN, team, salary, worth

Wilco Louw is a South African Rugby player born in Ceres, South Africa, on July 20, 1994. He currently plays for the Harlequins in Premiership Rugby since 2020. Before joining the Harlequins, he played for Stormers / Western Province (2015-2019) and Toulon (2019).

Wilco Louw of Harlequins poses for a portrait during the Harlequins squad photo call for the 2020-21 Gallagher Premiership Rugby season at Twickenham Stoop. Photo: Christopher Lee

Source: Getty Images

Wilco entered rugby when he was still in school in 2012 when he represented Boland at the 2012 Craven week competition in Port Elizabeth. After school, he joined the Blue Bulls team, where he played and helped them win twelve games for the 2013 Under 19 Provincial Championship. Louw got international when he joined the Springboks for the 2017 Rugby Championship.

Early life

Wilco Louw was born on July 20, 1994. His mother is Theresa Louw. His love for rugby started when he was still in school. His home teams included:

Boland Cavaliers (2012)

Blue Bulls (2013-2014)

Western Province (2015)

Career

Wilco Louw of Harlequins during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Harlequins and Bristol Bears at Twickenham Stoop. Photo: Steve Bardens

Source: Getty Images

Wilco Louw started his football career at the age of 18, in 2012, when he was still in college. After school, he went to Pretoria in 2013 to join the Blue Bulls, where he appeared twelve times for the Blues U19 in the 2013 Under 19 Provincial Championship. Louw helped the Blues win twelve matches in pool stages. In 2014, he got into the IRB Junior World Championship in New Zealand with the South Africa U20 team. Although England won the championship, Louw helped his team win the pool stages against Scotland, New Zealand and Samoa.

Wilco joined the Blue Bulls Under 21 team in 2014 during 2014 Under 21 Provincial Championship, where they won by beating Western Province U21 in the finals under Louw's assistance.

Louw returned to Western Cape in October 2014 and joined the Western Province/ Stormers team. He presented the team in the 2015 season Championship against the Bulls.

The rugby player signed a contract with the Harlequins on February 13, 2020, for the 2020-21 season. He played his first Premiership Final game for the team on June 26 2020, against Exeter, where he scored a try helping his team to win.

Louw gained international recognition when he joined the Springboks for the 2017 Rugby Championship replacing Coenie Oosthuizen, who had a broken arm.

Wilco Louw’s Net Worth

Wilco Louw during South Africa Squad Training at Donnybrook Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

Wilco has an approximated net worth of $12 M. This net worth is derived from his cash, wages, earnings and belongings.

Wilco Louw’s Fast Facts

Is Wilco Louw South African? Yes, Wico was born in South Africa. What is Wilco Louw’s height? He is approximately 1.85m tall How old is Wilco Louw? Wilco Louw was born on July 20, 1994. This means he is 27 years old. What is Wilco Louw’s net worth? Wilco Louw’s net worth is approximately $12 million. What is Wilco Louw’s regular position in rugby? Wilco plays as a tighthead prop in all games.

Wilco Louw’s journey of rugby success is an inspiration to young players. The young player has gone up the ladder from his youth career with local teams to international recognition. Louw has played many games, including South Africans Schools tournaments, U19 Championships, U20 Championships, U21 Championships and the English Premiership.

