An anonymous tip-off led to the rescue of two elderly brothers allegedly exploited by their caregiver in Malengezi, south of Durban

The Elders Voice KZN alleged the caregiver confiscated the men's identity documents and bank cards to secure unauthorised loans from loan sharks

One brother had gone without insulin for over three months despite having medical aid, while the other was denied blood pressure medication

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An elder and his brother were rescued from Durban. Image: Jacques Pavlovsky/Sygma/CORBIS/Sygma via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL—Two elderly brothers have been rescued from what advocacy organisation The Elders Voice KZN described as a situation of severe neglect and financial exploitation in Malengezi, south of Durban, after an anonymous tip-off prompted an emergency intervention.

According to IOL, the rescue team, made up of Gladiator Investigations and Halfway 4x4, found one of the brothers confined to a wheelchair inside a shack perched on a steep embankment in an informal settlement. They carried the man down the rocky terrain after arriving without the police, which had been requested but was delayed.

Caregiver allegedly seized documents and withheld medication

According to The Elders Voice KZN, the designated caregiver reportedly took the wheelchair-bound man's identity document and bank card and used them to obtain unauthorised loans from loan sharks. Despite the victim holding active medical aid coverage, the caregiver allegedly failed to collect his insulin prescription for more than three months. His brother, meanwhile, was denied access to medication for high blood pressure.

Joanne Herbst of The Elders Voice KZN noted that when the rescue team arrived, the caregiver's primary preoccupation was an outstanding loan rather than the well-being of the two men in her care.

Next steps to restore the brothers' rights

Both brothers were moved to temporary accommodation following the intervention. The Elders Voice KZN confirmed that the organisation's next steps include cancelling the compromised bank cards, arranging replacements for the stolen identity documents, and formally reporting the financial exploitation to the relevant authorities in order to restore access to the men's pensions and medical care.

Financial exploitation of older persons constitutes a criminal offence under the Older Persons Act 13 of 2006, which prohibits the abuse, neglect, and financial deprivation of vulnerable senior citizens in South Africa.

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Source: Briefly News