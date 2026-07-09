Ernest Msibi's role in Umthetho marks his return to the spotlight after years of battling to secure acting opportunities

The veteran actor says years of rejection made the Netflix opportunity even more meaningful, describing it as a career-changing moment

Msibi is hopeful his performance in the new series will remind audiences of his talent and lead to more acting roles in the future

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The veteran actor is back on screen after years. Image: Ernest Msibi

Source: Instagram

For veteran actor Ernest Msibi, the wait has finally paid off. Best known for playing Chester in the iconic drama Yizo Yizo, the actor has secured a role in Netflix's upcoming series Umthetho, marking a major milestone after years of struggling to find consistent acting work. The opportunity comes after a long period of auditions and setbacks that tested his resilience.

Netflix role marks a fresh beginning

Msibi has joined the cast of Umthetho, an eight-part drama produced by Black Brain Pictures that is set to premiere on Netflix on 14 August 2026. He will portray a character named Scarra alongside an experienced cast that includes Sindi Dlathu, Tony Kgoroge, Nqobile Nunu Khumalo, Mandla Gaduka and Herald Khumalo

Years of perseverance finally rewarded

According to Daily Sun, Msibi said the role arrived after years of disappointment in the industry. He explained that he repeatedly attended auditions without success before finally being given an opportunity by Black Brain Pictures.

Returning to a television set after such a long absence was an emotional experience, and he admitted he is looking forward to seeing himself on screen again after spending years away from viewers.

The 54 year old actor has previously appeared in productions including Zone 14, Uzalo and Gomora, but consistent roles proved difficult to come by despite his extensive experience.

Actor promises unforgettable performance

Ernest Msibi stars in Netflix's Umthetho. Image: Ernest Msibi

Source: Facebook

Msibi shared that he approached the role with complete dedication because opportunities like this cannot be taken for granted. While he chose not to reveal details about Scarra, he expressed confidence that audiences would appreciate the effort he poured into the performance once the series premieres.

The actor also believes this project could open new doors for his career. After years of uncertainty, he hopes Umthetho will remind audiences and producers of his talent and lead to more opportunities in the future.

Actor opens up about career struggles

Previously Briefly News reported that Earnest Msibi, best known for his role in Yizo Yizo, previously opened up about the difficult reality of being unemployed despite years in the entertainment industry. The actor said he continued attending auditions but rarely received callbacks, leaving him feeling overlooked by an industry where fans still recognised and appreciated his work. He admitted the lack of opportunities had been painful and made him question why he was being sidelined.

Despite the setbacks, Msibi said he had not given up on his passion for acting. He revealed that he had developed several acting projects and was searching for funding to bring them to life while also visiting schools to motivate young people through comedy. The veteran actor remained hopeful that support would not only revive his own career but also create opportunities for other talented performers who had been shut out of the industry.

Source: Briefly News