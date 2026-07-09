Fanele Zulu Says Years of Rejection Prepared Him for Success
- Fanele Zulu says nearly 800 failed auditions strengthened his resilience instead of breaking his spirit
- The actor reveals how financial struggles forced him and his wife to move in with his in-laws
- Zulu credits his Shaka iLembe breakthrough for changing his life after years of rejection.
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Fanele Zulu has shared the emotional journey behind his rise in the entertainment industry, revealing that success did not come overnight. The Shaka iLembe actor endured years of rejection before finally getting his breakthrough. Zulu said the setbacks tested his confidence and finances, but they also helped shape him into the person and actor he is today.
Years of rejection tested his resilience
According to Daily Sun, Zulu spent several years auditioning without landing the roles he hoped for. He estimated that he went to almost 800 auditions between 2020 and 2023, but was repeatedly overlooked.
Rather than blaming the industry, the actor said the experience forced him to reflect on himself. He questioned whether there were areas in his life or approach that needed improvement and used every disappointment as an opportunity to grow instead of walking away from acting.
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Financial struggles affected his family life
The actor also spoke candidly about the financial hardship that followed.
According to the Daily Sun, there was a period when Zulu was unemployed, forcing him to take a call centre job while trying to support his family.
Things became so difficult that him, his wife and children temporarily moved in with his wife's relatives. Zulu said their support helped them survive one of the toughest periods of his life, adding that he will always appreciate the sacrifices they made for his family when they needed help the most.
Breakthrough changed his outlook on life
Zulu said landing a role in Shaka iLembe marked a turning point in his career and opened doors to more acting opportunities. He believes the years of disappointment prepared him to appreciate success instead of taking it for granted.
The actor said overcoming rejection taught him patience, perseverance and humility. Looking back, he believes the difficult chapter had a purpose because it equipped him to handle both the pressure and rewards that came with finally achieving his dream.
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Source: Briefly News
Rina Mtshengu (Entertainment writer) Rina Mtshengu is an entertainment journalist at Briefly News. Holding an international diploma in Drama and Production Studies, she brings a unique blend of creative storytelling and news reporting to her work. With experience in theatre, film, visual arts, and journalism, Rina specialises in crafting compelling stories that inform, entertain, and spark conversation. Her writing has been featured in The Herald, and she continues to expand her storytelling portfolio through fiction, news, and multimedia content.