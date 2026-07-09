Fanele Zulu says nearly 800 failed auditions strengthened his resilience instead of breaking his spirit

The actor reveals how financial struggles forced him and his wife to move in with his in-laws

Zulu credits his Shaka iLembe breakthrough for changing his life after years of rejection.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Fanele Zulu says years of rejection shaped his career. Image: Fanele Zulu

Source: Instagram

Fanele Zulu has shared the emotional journey behind his rise in the entertainment industry, revealing that success did not come overnight. The Shaka iLembe actor endured years of rejection before finally getting his breakthrough. Zulu said the setbacks tested his confidence and finances, but they also helped shape him into the person and actor he is today.

Years of rejection tested his resilience

According to Daily Sun, Zulu spent several years auditioning without landing the roles he hoped for. He estimated that he went to almost 800 auditions between 2020 and 2023, but was repeatedly overlooked.

Rather than blaming the industry, the actor said the experience forced him to reflect on himself. He questioned whether there were areas in his life or approach that needed improvement and used every disappointment as an opportunity to grow instead of walking away from acting.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Financial struggles affected his family life

The actor reflects on the struggles before his breakthrough. Image: Fanele Zulu

Source: Instagram

The actor also spoke candidly about the financial hardship that followed.

According to the Daily Sun, there was a period when Zulu was unemployed, forcing him to take a call centre job while trying to support his family.

Things became so difficult that him, his wife and children temporarily moved in with his wife's relatives. Zulu said their support helped them survive one of the toughest periods of his life, adding that he will always appreciate the sacrifices they made for his family when they needed help the most.

Breakthrough changed his outlook on life

Zulu said landing a role in Shaka iLembe marked a turning point in his career and opened doors to more acting opportunities. He believes the years of disappointment prepared him to appreciate success instead of taking it for granted.

The actor said overcoming rejection taught him patience, perseverance and humility. Looking back, he believes the difficult chapter had a purpose because it equipped him to handle both the pressure and rewards that came with finally achieving his dream.

Fezile Makhanya joins new e.tv drama

Previously Briefly News reported that veteran actor Fezile Makhanya is set to make his debut on e.tv's upcoming drama series, The Four of Us. Best known for his memorable roles in South African television, Makhanya joins the star-studded cast as Mandla Mhlongo, a wealthy businessman whose arrival is expected to shake things up. The series follows four women from different backgrounds whose lives become unexpectedly intertwined.

The new drama promises a mix of family conflict, secrets and emotional twists as the characters navigate love, betrayal and personal struggles. Makhanya's addition has generated excitement among viewers, with many looking forward to seeing the experienced actor return to the small screen in another powerful role.

Source: Briefly News