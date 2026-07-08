Stained Glass TV has built an impressive catalogue of hit productions, cementing its reputation as one of South Africa's leading creators of compelling local dramas

Bomb Productions has delivered iconic series for decades, producing award-winning shows

Tshedza Pictures, Rhythm World Productions and Black Brain Pictures have each played a major role in shaping South African television with acclaimed and fan-favourite productions

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The studios behind SA's biggest TV hits.

Source: Instagram

South African audiences have fallen in love with countless homegrown television dramas over the years, but the companies bringing those stories to life often remain behind the scenes. Entertainment SA recently highlighted five production houses that have helped shape the country's television landscape, praising them as the backbone of the local screen industry.

According to the page, these studios not only produce compelling content but also create jobs, nurture creative talent and showcase authentic South African stories to viewers at home and abroad.

Stained Glass TV built a powerhouse catalogue

Production houses behind Mzansi's favourite shows.

Source: Instagram

Stained Glass TV has cemented its place among the country's most successful production companies with an impressive collection of hit series. The studio is responsible for popular titles including Uzalo, The Wife, The Polygamist, Hostela, eGagasini, Amalanga Awafani, Lingashoni, Ifalakhe and Durban Gen.

Many of these productions have dominated ratings and generated widespread conversations on social media, proving the company's ability to create stories that resonate with local audiences.

From medical dramas and crime thrillers to family-focused series, Stained Glass TV has consistently delivered content across different genres.

Bomb Productions boasts decades of memorable television

Bomb Productions is another company with a remarkable legacy. Over the years, it has produced classics such as Yizo Yizo, Zone 14, Jacob's Cross, Isibaya, SHUGA, Ayeye, The Road, Isithembiso, House of Zwide, Red Ink and the award-winning historical drama Shaka iLembe.

The production house has earned a reputation for tackling diverse themes, from youth issues and romance to history and family conflict. Several of its programmes have become cultural milestones, while newer productions continue to attract loyal audiences across television and streaming platforms.

Entertainment SA also pointed out that South African production companies are increasingly well positioned to compete internationally as global streaming services invest more in African content.

Three more studios continue shaping local television

The list also recognised Tshedza Pictures, Rhythm World Productions and Black Brain Pictures for their contribution to the industry.

Tshedza Pictures has produced acclaimed shows including The River, Gqeberha: The Empire, The Republic, Champions, Youngins, Adulting, Outlaws, Giyani: Land of Blood and The Four of Us.

Rhythm World Productions is known for Sbongile & The Dlaminis, Umkhokha, My Brother's Keeper and Queen Modjadji, while Black Brain Pictures has delivered DiepCity, Lockdown, Isitha: The Enemy, City Ses'la, Ses' Top La and Paradys.

Entertainment SA concluded that without these production houses, there would be fewer opportunities for creatives, fewer authentic South African stories on screen and a smaller contribution to the country's creative economy.

The post sparked appreciation for the studios whose work continues to entertain millions of viewers while helping local storytelling reach a wider audience.

e.TV revives fan-favourite drama series

Recently Briefly News reported that popular e.tv dramas Imbewu: The Seed and Durban Gen are making a comeback to television, giving viewers another chance to relive two of South Africa's most-loved series. The broadcaster announced that the shows returned to its weekday lineup from 7 July 2026, with Durban Gen airing at 9:30 pm followed by Imbewu: The Seed at 10:00 pm.

The reruns bring back the gripping medical drama of Durban General Hospital and the Bhengu family's intense battles over power, secrets and legacy, allowing longtime fans and new audiences to enjoy the iconic productions once again.

Source: Briefly News