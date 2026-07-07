Tyla leads South African stars as they deliver standout performances at Afro Nation Portugal, cementing the country's growing influence on the global music stage

Amapiano heavyweights proudly wave the South African flag in Portugal, thrilling thousands of fans with energetic sets and world-class performances

Fans celebrate South Africa's musical dominance as local artists take over Afro Nation Portugal and earn praise from audiences across the globe

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Tyla was among the standout performers at Afro Nation Portugal. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

South African music once again proved its global appeal as some of the country's biggest stars lit up the stage at Afro Nation Portugal, delivering unforgettable performances in front of thousands of fans.

From amapiano heavyweights to internationally acclaimed chart-toppers, local artists proudly flew the South African flag at one of the world's biggest celebrations of African music and culture.

Tyla headlines star-studded global festival lineup

Grammy-winning singer Tyla was among the biggest attractions at the festival, sharing the Everything Is Lit stage with leading international artists including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake and Gunna. Her performance highlighted her growing international influence following another successful year that has seen her continue collecting global accolades and expanding her fan base.

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According to News24, Tyla's appearance drew huge excitement from festival goers, many of whom sang along to her hit songs. The singer has become one of South Africa's biggest music exports, and her inclusion among the festival's headline acts further cemented her place on the global stage.

See a snippet of the performances in the Instagram post below:

Amapiano stars proudly wave South African flag

SA's amapiano stars brought unmatched energy to Portugal. Image: Kelvin Momo and Uncle Waffles

Source: Instagram

The amapiano movement was also well represented, with Kelvin Momo, Lamiez Holworthy, Focalistic, Zee Nxumalo, Mawooh and Uncle Waffles bringing South Africa's signature sound to Portugal. Their energetic sets kept crowds dancing and reinforced amapiano's status as one of the fastest-growing music genres worldwide.

News24 also reported that Lamiez Holworthy shared a series of moments from the festival on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the electric atmosphere as South African artists celebrated together.

See the video in the Instagram post below:

@wedu_23: said:

"Soo happy 🥰🥰 I finally got to see you do your thing on stage 👏👏 that set with Njelic was on fire shaam. Mara keng sorry go wa hope you are ok though."

@dandy_retro_commented

"Baby we all not ok Afronation is alot 😲😲"

lamiez_holworthy responded:

"girl! I fell on stage tonight. 😂 that’s how crazy it is!"

Videos and photos from the event quickly circulated online, with local supporters expressing pride in seeing so many homegrown performers on such a prestigious international platform.

Fans celebrate South Africa's global musical dominance

Social media was flooded with praise as fans applauded the country's artists for representing South Africa on one of the biggest international festival stages. Many described the performances as another reminder of how amapiano and South African music continue to dominate audiences across the world.

Afro Nation has become one of the leading festivals celebrating African music and culture, attracting thousands of attendees every year.

The strong South African presence left many fans convinced that the country's stars are continuing to shape the future of African music on the world stage.

Tyla headlines massive Afro Nation Portugal music festival

Recently Briefly News reported that South African Grammy-winning singer Tyla was announced as one of the headline performers for Afro Nation Portugal, cementing her status as one of the country's biggest global music exports. She joined a star-studded lineup featuring some of Africa's and the world's biggest artists, with her performance expected to be one of the festival's standout moments.

The booking reflects Tyla's meteoric rise on the international music scene and marks another major milestone as she continues flying the South African flag on prestigious global stages.

Source: Briefly News