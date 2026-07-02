Tyla will take the Afro Nation Portugal stage this weekend alongside an impressive lineup of African and international music stars

The Grammy-winning singer continues her remarkable international rise ahead of her new album

Tyla is once again flying the South African flag on one of the world's biggest music stages

Tyla is set to represent South Africa at Afro Nation Portugal this weekend. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

South African global superstar Tyla is preparing to light up one of the world's biggest celebrations of African music as she takes to the stage at Portugal's Afro Nation this weekend. Fresh off another successful year that has seen her continue dominating international charts and building anticipation for her upcoming album, the Grammy-winning singer is ready to fly the South African flag high before thousands of fans from across the globe at the annual festival.

Tyla headlines global celebration of African music

Afro Nation returns to Praia da Rocha in Portimão, Portugal, from 3 to 5 July, bringing together some of the biggest names in music from Africa and beyond. Tyla is among the headline acts alongside Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake and American stars Gunna and Kehlani, highlighting the festival's global appeal.

The annual festival has become a major cultural event, attracting fans from around the world while showcasing African music on an international stage. For Tyla, the performance marks another milestone in her meteoric rise as she continues representing South Africa across global platforms.

Singer continues remarkable international career growth

Tyla has enjoyed a whirlwind few years as her career has grown into a global success story. The Grammy-winning star has continued to earn international recognition, perform on some of the world's biggest stages and collaborate with leading artists while building a loyal fan base across the globe.

South Africa proudly represented on world stage

Tyla continues her global music journey. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

Fans have flooded social media with excitement ahead of Tyla's performance, with many celebrating another proud moment for South African music. Her inclusion among the festival's headline acts reflects just how far she has come in a short space of time.

@zioneh390 commented:

"Tyla We Wanna Party 🎉"

@roseodek hyped:

"We wanna partyyyyyyy w tylaaaaa"

@percigothasauce added:

"Ms Media in Portugal 🥺"

@nahfertiti expressed:

"This girl makes me so happy 😂 booked and busy haters can’t break"

@noname5364vera said:

"Absolutely gorgeous ❤️🔥"

See more comments in the Instagram post below:

Afro Nation has grown into one of the world's premier festivals dedicated to African music and culture, making it the perfect stage for artists like Tyla to connect with global audiences. As thousands descend on Portugal for the three-day event, all eyes will be on the Johannesburg-born star as she delivers what promises to be another memorable performance.

Tyla responds to Future flirting claims online

Previously, Briefly News reported that after sparking online speculation with a viral moment alongside American rapper Future during their FIFA World Cup opening ceremony performance, Tyla responded with a cheeky Instagram post to shut down claims that she had been flirting with him. The singer shared a collage of photos showing her signature sultry glance and nail-biting pose, making it clear that the expression is simply part of her performance style. While many fans praised her witty response and laughed off the rumours, others criticised her post, with social media remaining divided over the viral moment.

Source: Briefly News