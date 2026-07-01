Fans Divided Over Viral Reports That Tyla Has Signed With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation: “RIP to Tyla’s Career”
- Social media is buzzing following viral reports that Tyla has signed to American record label Roc Nation
- This follows rumours and a picture of an official announcement from the stable, welcoming the hitmaker to their family
- While it's unclear whether the rumours are true or not, loyal fans and critics shared every reason why the move would be a good or bad decision for Tyla's career
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Is Tyla officially joining Jay-Z's famous record label? Social media was plunged into a state of absolute chaos following viral reports alleging that the South African international breakout star had secured a multi-million-rand deal with the American entertainment giant Roc Nation.
The rumours started on 30 June 2026, with several online publications and social media pages claiming that the 24-year-old singer chose not to renew her contract with Epic Records after it allegedly expired. Adding major fuel to the fire was a viral picture of a digital billboard in New York’s iconic Times Square. The massive display featured the famous Roc Nation triangle hand gesture alongside the text: "Roc Nation welcomes Tyla to the family."
Despite the massive online celebration, the spectacular news has yet to be officially confirmed by Tyla or her management. As it stands, the two-time Grammy winner is still publicly recognised as an Epic Records signee under her long-standing joint venture with Fax Records, co-managed by We Make Music and the Africa Creative Agency.
She also holds a major strategic partnership with K-pop giant HYBE. Furthermore, Tyla is currently deep in the rollout for her highly anticipated sophomore album, A*Pop, which is still scheduled for a July release via Epic.
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Roc Nation is famously the home of global icons like Rihanna and Alicia Keys, and has been aggressively expanding its African footprint. In 2025, Nigerian singer Ayra Starr famously penned a major international management deal with the stable, making Tyla's rumoured arrival seem like a logical next step.
While many netizens have poured water on the rumours, loyal fans are already celebrating. Supporters believe the backing of Jay-Z's empire would skyrocket her career to unmatchable heights.
However, critics have voiced strong concern, warning that the sudden change right at the peak of her career would ultimately have a negative impact on her career.
See a viral announcement below.
Social media reacts to Roc Nation rumours
Fans of the singer, including South African stars, celebrated the move, convinced that it would do wonders for Tyla's career.
Rapper and music mogul Cassper Nyovest reacted:
"Star girl!"
bassyballz cheered:
"She is gone, gone, gone!"
Fifi_Kumalo posted:
"Fly high, baby girl!"
Meanwhile, a portion of the timeline said the alleged move to Roc Nation would negatively impact her career.
Ethancyruselvis said:
"Her flop era is incoming. She should have asked Ayra Star."
sanni_longo declared:
"Roc Nation? RIP to Tyla's career. It was good while it lasted."
shay_da_bess threw shade at Jay-Z:
"I’m so happy this is not true 'cause that man would just ruin her career."
MohJayyy1 wrote:
"Her career is over."
On the other hand, several users poured water on the rumours, pointing out that the Times Square billboard image looks suspiciously photoshopped.
Fans question Tyla's performance
In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's recent performance in Morocco.
'Young, Famous & African' star Zari Hassan's estranged husband reportedly demands half of her wealth
Her loyal fans, famously known as the Tygers, took to social media to question her choreography and stage presence, convinced that she needed some fresh moves.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za