Nigerian singer Ayra Starr was recently spotted in Cape Town, in a township called Langa

The Rush hitmaker was interacting with a fan while she was seemingly shooting content for her next project

Reacting to the video, social media users said this was so random of her to be spotted in a township in Mzansi

Ayra Starr was spotted in Langa, Cape Town. Image: ayrastarr

Nigerian singing sensation Ayra Starr was spotted in Cape Town, in a township called Langa. It is unclear what business the singer is here on, however, a viral video clip of her interacting with a fan shows that she was possibly shooting a video.

Ayta Starr spotted in Langa township

In an X video posted by @NdoniMabaso, Ayra Starr is seen hugging and exchanging nice words with a bystander who was a fan. The netizen expressed confusion over Ayra's business in Langa saying:

"Can somebody tell what Ayra Starr is doing in Langa?? Like I’m so confused! Guys?"

The Rush hitmaker was surrounded by professionals and other people from her team, seemingly shooting content.

Ayra Starr was shooting content in Langa, Cape Town. Image: Euan Cherry

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Ayra Starr appearing in Langa

Social media users were in shock and confused by Ayra Starr's random visit. This is what many people had to say.

@_Thembalihle_ exclaimed:

"Hhayina njani!? This is so random!"

@lessa joked:

"It must be a meet-and-greet but how in Langa?"

@lazylavenderblu noted:

"People that don't like Ayra have evil spirits in them that don't like her light."

@Miss_Mashetla shared:

"She was at Rocking The Daisies 2024 - I guess she never left in October."

@dyvhyiee stated:

"Let's just hope she's shooting a music video."

@MPUMIMLAMBO_ expressed confusion:

"This country is too random. Like I am genuinely confused."

@Smurfie_Bear shared:

"I saw Coco Jones and Chloe Bailey apparently are also here in SA. What's going on?"

@sabiboyyy101 is hopeful:

"Ooh an MV in South Africa ??? That amapiano hit is coming."

