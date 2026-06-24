Social media users have criticised and compared Tyla's recent performance in Morocco saying it doesn't have the energy that originally made her famous

Online commentary points to a strong desire for fewer simple waist-rolling routines and more complex stage production

Critics often forget that Tyla is modifying her routines to safely recover from an injury

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Tyla at the 2026 Met Gala on 4 May 2026 in New York City. Photos: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Following Tyla's appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, her schedule included a show at Mawazine Festival in Morocco on 21 June 2026.

Drawing an estimated 50,000 fans to the concert, it marked her first time performing in the country. But the clips from Tyla's performance in Morocco have ignited discussions among her fanbase, the Tygers.

While the live audience enthusiastically vibed to hits like Jump, Chanel, and Truth or Dare, online viewers felt the singer's routine lacked the dynamic dancing and high energy that originally launched her to stardom.

'The waist-rolling will not cut it': where's the spark?

Clips and videos of Tyla's on-stage performance at the Mawazine Festival in Rabat, Morocco, have received hundreds of comments from social media users. Audiences want better stage engagement, suggesting fresh choreography and direct crowd interaction to boost the show.

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@rkivescortis suggested new choreography and questioned the energy of Tyla's performance by commenting:

"Watching the Morocco clips and I think we need new choreo for T. The waist whining will not cut it, where’s the energy and the choreo and and and?"

@incessantyap asked for fresh, energetic dance numbers to replace what they see as repetitive, subdued movements.

"Since we’re airing our grievances, I want my girl to do more crowd work, more audience calls and responses, calling for more audience participation so they can engage and transition that into songs - the ‘we wanna party’ chant is a glimpse of that; she just needs to build on it."

Viewers have suggested she incorporate more direct audience interaction such as call-and-response chants to naturally elevate the energy inside the venue.

Some followers drew comparisons to Zara Larsson, who features on Tyla's track She Did It Again.

"Zara has been in the industry longer than Tyla, and she still gives it her all when she performs. I’m not sure what’s been going on with Tyla lately; maybe the lack of performances has made her a bit rusty, but we all know she has incredible potential."

Tyla on 21 June 2026 at the famous Mawazine Festival in Morocco. Photos: @Festival Mawazine

Source: Facebook

Fans noted that Zara Larsson, who actually debuted the song live before Tyla finally added it to her Moroccan setlist, consistently brings intense energy to the stage, leading some to speculate that a lack of touring has made Tyla a bit rusty.

The missing context: prioritising Tyla's health

Despite the online critiques, many commentators seem to be forgetting a crucial factor behind her modified performances: Tyla’s recovery.

In 2024, a progressively worsening back injury forced Tyla to cancel highly anticipated appearances, including her Coachella debut, under strict orders from medical specialists.

Tyla has been transparent about the gruelling nature of her hidden injury. She has emphasised her need to heal properly, using the physical setback as an opportunity to pace herself rather than burning out during her rapid rise to fame.

Tyla gets comfy with DJ Shimza in Ibiza

In more updates about Tyla, Briefly News reported about how Amapiano and global stardom collided as Tyla made an appearance in Ibiza during DJ Shimza’s set at Pacha on 18 June 2026.

Tyla and Shimza turned one of the world’s most iconic clubs into a celebration of South African sound as they got cosy in the DJ booth.

Source: Briefly News