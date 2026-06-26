Nkosazana Daughter’s Weight Loss Sparks Fresh Social Media Storm: “You Lost the Spark You Had”
- Nkosazana Daughter has found herself at the centre of another online storm after sharing new photos showcasing her snatched new figure
- Since debuting her dramatic weight loss, the singer has used every opportunity to show off the results. However, this time, the reactions online were of scepticism about how she achieved her new look
- Social media users flooded the timeline to question Nkosazana's weight loss methods, with some urging her to stop whatever she was using, as it was causing her to lose weight at a rapid rate
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Nkosazana Daughter's weight loss is once again a major topic of discussion, with social media users questioning how the singer managed to shed so much weight in such a short time.
On 25 June 2026, the Keneilwe singer took to her Instagram page to share stunning new photos of herself, flaunting her snatched physique in a figure-hugging unitard, sharing a glimpse of how much weight she had lost without giving too much away.
Since beginning her weight-loss journey in 2025, the singer's dramatic transformation has been a constant topic of debate online. While many applaud her dedication to a healthier lifestyle, the speed of her physical transformation has left a large portion of her audience deeply sceptical.
The latest wave of comments highlights a growing concern among followers regarding the apparent pressure on celebrities to look perfect, leading to widespread rumours about quick-fix methods, weight-loss medications, or surgical interventions.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
She is among the many South African stars whose weight loss has been credited to Ozempic, and despite the heavy scrutiny and the influx of worried messages on her timeline, the Amapiano star has clapped back at every insult while staying quiet about the details of her routine, leaving the public guessing,
See Nkosazana Daughter's pictures below.
Social media reacts to Nkosazana Daughter's new body
The online community had a lot of questions about the singer's weight loss, speculating about how she achieved her new look. Read some of the comments below.
ChildofGod7rf3 speculated:
"She should stop here; it’s surgery."
lil_diamondr wrote:
"Ozempic."
_Thembalihle_ said:
"I need whatever she is having."
marquise_curtis was not impressed:
Zee Nxumalo celebrates Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 milestone: "For the little girl who dared to dream"
"You lost the spark you had with the body you got rid of."
o.banze was confused:
"Why does it look like AI?"
Meanwhile, a large portion of her followers expressed admiration for her discipline and consistency, praising her for the stunning results and defending her right to body autonomy. Fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis, cheering her on and pointing out that her newfound confidence shines through in every picture. They argued that instead of tearing her down with rumours, the public should celebrate her dedication to her own happiness and well-being.
Cassper Nyovest's best friend debuts his new body
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's best friend, Carpo's new body after dedicating time to losing weight.
The content creator and comedian shared before and after pictures showing how much he had changed, and followers couldn't help but sing his praises.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za