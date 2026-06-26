Nkosazana Daughter has found herself at the centre of another online storm after sharing new photos showcasing her snatched new figure

Since debuting her dramatic weight loss, the singer has used every opportunity to show off the results. However, this time, the reactions online were of scepticism about how she achieved her new look

Social media users flooded the timeline to question Nkosazana's weight loss methods, with some urging her to stop whatever she was using, as it was causing her to lose weight at a rapid rate

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nkosazana Daughter's latest pictures had social media talking. Image: nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter's weight loss is once again a major topic of discussion, with social media users questioning how the singer managed to shed so much weight in such a short time.

On 25 June 2026, the Keneilwe singer took to her Instagram page to share stunning new photos of herself, flaunting her snatched physique in a figure-hugging unitard, sharing a glimpse of how much weight she had lost without giving too much away.

Since beginning her weight-loss journey in 2025, the singer's dramatic transformation has been a constant topic of debate online. While many applaud her dedication to a healthier lifestyle, the speed of her physical transformation has left a large portion of her audience deeply sceptical.

The latest wave of comments highlights a growing concern among followers regarding the apparent pressure on celebrities to look perfect, leading to widespread rumours about quick-fix methods, weight-loss medications, or surgical interventions.

She is among the many South African stars whose weight loss has been credited to Ozempic, and despite the heavy scrutiny and the influx of worried messages on her timeline, the Amapiano star has clapped back at every insult while staying quiet about the details of her routine, leaving the public guessing,

See Nkosazana Daughter's pictures below.

Social media reacts to Nkosazana Daughter's new body

The online community had a lot of questions about the singer's weight loss, speculating about how she achieved her new look. Read some of the comments below.

ChildofGod7rf3 speculated:

"She should stop here; it’s surgery."

lil_diamondr wrote:

"Ozempic."

_Thembalihle_ said:

"I need whatever she is having."

marquise_curtis was not impressed:

"You lost the spark you had with the body you got rid of."

o.banze was confused:

"Why does it look like AI?"

Meanwhile, a large portion of her followers expressed admiration for her discipline and consistency, praising her for the stunning results and defending her right to body autonomy. Fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis, cheering her on and pointing out that her newfound confidence shines through in every picture. They argued that instead of tearing her down with rumours, the public should celebrate her dedication to her own happiness and well-being.

Nkosazana Daughter's weight loss sparked another debate online. Image: nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest's best friend debuts his new body

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's best friend, Carpo's new body after dedicating time to losing weight.

The content creator and comedian shared before and after pictures showing how much he had changed, and followers couldn't help but sing his praises.

Source: Briefly News