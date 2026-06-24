Amapiano sensation Zandile ‘Zee’ Nxumalo is celebrating a monumental career achievement after being named part of the prestigious Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 class of 2026

Forbes highlighted Nxumalo's phenomenal transition from performing viral internet covers to amassing over 100 million streams globally

The historic recognition received widespread applause from fans and fellow industry peers, who flooded social media to celebrate Zee's rapid ascent to global stardom

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Zee Nxumalo is the latest star to be added to Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list. Image: zeenxumalo_.

Source: Instagram

Amapiano powerhouse Zandile ‘Zee’ Nxumalo is officially walking on air. The star has reached a defining peak in her career after being named in the highly anticipated Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list. The official announcement has triggered a massive wave of celebration across the entertainment industry, with fans and fellow artists rushing to congratulate the young icon.

Taking to her Instagram page on 22 June 2026, the Funk 55 hitmaker shared an emotional and deeply inspiring message, reflecting on the arduous journey that brought her to global prominence.

"IZINJA MADODA! For the little girl who dared to dream beyond what she could see, for every lesson, every setback, every prayer, and every stage along the way. This moment is for all of it."

Over on her X (formerly Twitter) page, Zee kept things on a more humorous note, playfully warning her future admirers by tweeting: "Lobola price is increasing!"

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Zee Nxumalo celebrated being recognised in the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list. Image: zeenxumalo_.

Source: Instagram

Her inclusion in the elite list is well-earned. Before becoming a cultural icon, Zee’s journey started with her singing viral covers that eventually led to Amapiano fans begging her to create her own distinct lane. She told Forbes Africa that while covers were the easiest part of her career, creating a signature sound was the most rewarding.

“Making covers was the easiest part of my career; it did not intimidate me. But creating my own sound, the 'Zee' sound, has been the most fun."

Her unique musical formula combines heartfelt Afropop storytelling with the unmistakable pulse of Amapiano, creating club anthems that allow her to move more freely on the dancefloor. Zee’s streaming numbers are just as impressive as her choreography. In 2025, she clocked more than 100 million streams, becoming South Africa's most-streamed local act and a true industry heavyweight.

This international recognition caps off an incredibly successful season for the singer. Just last month in May, Zee turned heads by landing a stunning cover feature for GQ South Africa. Combined with the success of her latest EP, Izinja Zam, making the Forbes Under 30 list proves that Zee Nxumalo is no longer just a rising star; she is officially elite.

See Zee Nxumalo's cover below.

Fans and peers celebrate Zee Nxumalo

For supporters who've witnessed Zee's rise to superstardom, her latest milestone feels like a beautiful full-circle moment.

Renowned multi-award-winning singer Ciza reacted:

"This is amazing!"

YouTuber-turned-DJ Cyan Boujee wrote:

"I'm crying, Zee!"

Influencer and content creator Lasizwe Dambuza celebrated:

"This is massive! Congratulations, Sthandwa."

_temikavanromburgh cheered:

"Congrats! You’re doing the most."

Kwanele Mthethwa celebrates The Polygamist's success

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Kwanele Mthethwa's reaction to the global success of The Polygamist.

The actress, who plays Matipa Nkosi in the supernovela, reflected on the outpouring of love she has received since the show's premiere.

Source: Briefly News