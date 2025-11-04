South African social media influencer Lasizwe Dambuza recently debuted a new series on YouTube

The 27-year-old star revealed that he had the first episode of his cinematic YouTube series , Nomatriquency : The Funeral

Dambuza also shared what his entire new series is about and what inspired it

Lasizwe launched his own cinematic YouTube series. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

South African social media influencer Lasizwe Dambuza has been doing well for himself these past months as he has been cashing in the bags since the year started, and recently, he excitedly announced a new project he is working on.

According to TshisaLIVE, the 27-year-old content creator announced that he has finally debuted his first cinematic YouTube series titled Nomatriquency: The Funeral, marking another milestone in being a creator in Mzansi to transform his YouTube platform into a full-blown production.

He said:

"It’s growth. We’re not shooting on cellphones. YouTube can be taken seriously, and it should be taken seriously as another medium to consume content. To set a new level in storytelling."

The star, who had a fallout with his older brother, further shared with the publication that the storyline of his new series was inspired by his past relationship that didn't end well, and that it is also about him grieving the relationship so that he can move on.

"The story was inspired by my ex. I went through a horrible breakup, so this story is me grieving my ex so I can bury him and continue with my life so I can fall in love again. I’m using my life experiences to be creative and not let them consume me," he said.

Lasizwe's take on production and the film industry

When asked about the reason behind him having a whole production to shoot his series, Dambuza shared why he decided to take the YouTube way instead of the normal film industry, which takes almost 12 hours to shoot something a day:

"In the YouTube world, we film quickly, whereas in the film industry, artists often spend 12 hours repeating the same scene. I understand this, as achieving the perfect shot is essential. Merging these two worlds was challenging. YouTube emphasises improvisation- having a script and allowing creatives to express themselves.

"Actors sometimes feel influencers are encroaching on their territory, so I chose to use YouTube to support influencers who want to become actors, creating our own dedicated space. I equate my growth to evolution and the person I’m becoming. We started shooting on cellphones, and now we’re shooting on cinematic cameras."

Lasizwe Dambuza launched his first YouTube series. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

