Soul Superstar Zonke Dikana Joins Tamia’s Highly Anticipated Women’s Month Tour
- Zonke Dikana has been announced as the official opening act for Canadian singer Tamia's highly anticipated Women's Month tour
- The Feelings singer expressed her enthusiasm for the concerts and praised Tamia for making an impact on many fans and fellow musicians across the globe
- The announcement ignited a wave of excitement among Zonke's loyal supporters, who can't wait to watch the songstress performing her biggest hits live
Multi-platinum-selling singer Zonke Dikana is preparing for one of her most anticipated performances yet after being announced as the opening act for renowned Canadian singer Tamia's South African tour.
On 19 June 2026, the Feelings singer shared the news with her supporters, revealing that she would be sharing the stage with the Grammy-nominated singer for the shows she has lined up for Women's Month.
Known for her powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics, Zonke is regarded as one of the country's most celebrated music talents, with a career spanning decades. She is also loved for her ability to connect with fans through her music, and many on social media are looking forward to watching her perform live.
She told DailySUN that she was honoured to be sharing the stage with the Still singer to shine the spotlight on the women making major strides in music.
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"I'm honoured to be joining Tamia on this special tour and to be part of a celebration that shines a spotlight on the power and influence of women through music.
Zonke, who recently collaborated with Anthony Hamilton, emphasised the impact that Tamia has made throughout her career, saying she was mostly looking forward to "creating unforgettable moments for fans across South Africa."
The event's organisers, Remoakantse Holdings, have been responsible for bringing some of the world's biggest musical talents to South Africa. They recently brought Boys II Men and Kirk Whalum, and are planning a massive R&B showdown in October, bringing Brian McKnight and American groups All-4-One and SWV for an unforgettable musical experience.
As fans count down to Tamia's arrival, which is set to be her third return to South Africa, having performed in the country in 2019 and also in 2023, the So Into You hitmaker reflected on the love she always receives from her South African fans,
"South Africa has always shown me so much love, and I'm incredibly excited to return this August. Performing during Women's Month makes it even more special. I can't wait to share these moments with my fans and celebrate the power of music together."
The tour dates are 5 and 6 August at the Grand Arena, Grandwest in Cape Town, 7 August at the Durban ICC in KwaZulu-Natal, and then the Sunbet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on 10 August.
See the tour announcement below.
Fans react to Zonke's performance
Supporters gathered in the comment section, excited to watch Zonke live in concert.
sindiswamsomi requested:
"I’ll go to the Durban one if you promise to include Uyandithanda in your set!"
beautyphillips was stunned:
"This is a prank, right? Tamia and my favourite, the evergreen Queen, in the same room? I need to get this ticket."
nkamolovesbooks was excited:
"I secured my ticket for the Durban show already! My heart is gonna be so full on my 40th birthday."
Unathi Nkayi marks her return to music
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Unathi Nkayi announcing her return to music.
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Following a lengthy hiatus, the singer and broadcaster spoke about what influenced her break and why she felt now was the time to revisit her passion.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za