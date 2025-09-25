South African Amapiano singer Zee Nxumalo recently opened up about her music journey in her new hit song, Mamma

During an interview, Zee explained how she never planned to be doing Amapiano as she was interested in Afro-pop

The Ama Gear hitmaker further shared who she had wished to collaborate with when she got into the music scene

South African Amapiano star Zee Nxumalo recently opened up about her music journey through her new hit song, Mamma.

During her latest interview with Drum Magazine, the 23-year-old star, who previously asked R250K from her fans to shoot a music video, expressed her joy about the success of her song and also how Dlala Thukzin was the inspiration behind experimenting with classical elements.

"Mamma is doing very well, and people love it, so the song's buzz motivates me; it's a supply and demand thing, so I'll deliver. I never thought I could match his (Dlala Thukzin) beat, but I did. I freestyled the song, and some lyrics don't make sense, but it became a hit," she said.

The Amapiano star further mentioned how she would've loved to collaborate with the late Zahara as she thought that the singer would have been "the perfect fit," however, Zee also mentioned that she now wants to take her collaboration throughout Africa with the likes of Rema, Davido, and Omah Lay.

Zee Nxumalo reveals she never liked Amapiano

While she spoke about the collaboration she would love and also about the success of her hit song, Nxumalo also revealed that she never liked Amapiano or planned to make hits through the genre, as she always loved Afro-Pop.

She said:

"I didn’t set out to make Amapiano music—it just happened to me. At first, I wasn’t a fan. My real passion was always Afro-Pop, but I started making Amapiano because that’s what the market wanted, and my biggest hit ended up coming from it. I don’t feel any pressure, though, because I know every song performs differently. Things change over time, and being able to adapt is what helps you last."

Who is Zee Nxumalo?

Zee Nxumalo, born on January 6, 2002, in Eswatini, is a Swazi-South African amapiano artist, singer, and songwriter. She later moved to Alexandra, Johannesburg, where she grew up and began sharing her music on social media.

