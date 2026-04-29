A Limpopo family went viral after revealing that three generations in their lineage have all had twins, creating a rare and fascinating family pattern

The story highlighted the matriarch, her daughter, and the current generation, all sharing the unique experience of twin births

Social media users reacted with amazement, with some calling it a blessing and others pointing to genetics behind the unusual family tradition

Some family stories feel almost too rare to be real. Patterns repeat themselves in ways that leave even those closest to them surprised. When those patterns stretch across generations, they become more than coincidence. They turn into something people hold onto, talk about, and celebrate.

The picture on the left showed Tshephang with her grandmother. Image: @tshephang_marutla

Source: TikTok

A family from Ga-Masemola in Limpopo has captured attention online after sharing a unique generational story involving twins. The video, posted by @tshephang_marutla on 28 April 2026, showed members of the family who are part of what they described as a long-standing tradition. Three generations within the same family have all had twins.

The pattern began with the family matriarch, who is herself a twin. It continued with her daughter, who also had twins, and has now extended to the current generation. This has created a rare lineage where twin births have repeated across decades. Her caption mentioned that God didn't give them twins once but made it a family tradition. For the family, the experience goes beyond biology and reflects a shared identity across generations.

Family celebrates rare twin tradition

Online, many users described the situation as extraordinary. Some pointed to genetics as a possible explanation, while others focused on the emotional bond that comes with being a twin.

User @tshephang_marutla's story resonated widely, not just because of its rarity, but because it highlighted the idea of connection within families. In a space often filled with fast-moving content, moments like these tend to stand out for their simplicity and meaning.

Do twins run in families?

According to the Australian Multiple Births Association, there is both fact and fiction behind the idea that twins run in families or skip generations. The key difference lies in the type of twins. Identical twins occur when a single fertilised egg splits into two embryos, a random event that is not influenced by genetics. Because of this, identical twinning does not run in families and cannot be inherited. Fraternal twins, however, are different. They occur when two separate eggs are fertilised at the same time, and this process can be linked to inherited traits. Research shows that a woman with a family history of fraternal twins is significantly more likely to have twins herself. In fact, having a sibling who is a fraternal twin can increase the chances by up to 2.5 times. This helps explain how twin births can repeat across generations, as seen in the Limpopo family.

The screenshot on the right captured Tshephang's mother and her twin. Image: @tshephang_marutla

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to twins

South African reality TV star Gogo Maweni recently unveiled the names of her newborn twins, with Mzansi loving their names.

A little kid showed two twin kids who got carried away playing together as they made the biggest mess possible, sparking reactions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa applauded the staff of Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo for successfully performing surgery on conjoined twins.

Source: Briefly News