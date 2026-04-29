A clip from the RocoMamas hot wings challenge in Pretoria shows participants visibly overwhelmed

Contestants were seen experiencing strong physical reactions, including sweating, shaking, and difficulty speaking, as the heat of the wings intensified

The video has sparked widespread online discussion, with viewers reacting to both the intensity of the challenge and the dramatic endurance struggles on display

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Pretoria gents were crying in RocoMama's challenge. Image: @rocomamasloftus

Source: Instagram

RocoMamas spicy challenge has finally reached Pretoria, and the aftermath is visible. The shared TikTok clip has left Mzansi both entertained and slightly concerned after showing just how critical its hot wings challenge really is.

Posted on Instagram by @rocomamasloftus on 25 April 2026, the video captures a group of brave Pretorians diving into the fiery challenge with confidence, only for things to take a dramatic turn moments later. What started with smiles and hype quickly spiralled into chaos, with legs shaking uncontrollably, faces drenched in sweat, and participants struggling to speak, or even stand properly. A couple of people were seen with faces full of tears as the heat kicked in, proving this is no ordinary meal.

Though they began with smiles, soon the heat took over. Image: @rocomamasloftus

Source: Instagram

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What the challenge entails

The RocoMamas Fire Wings Challenge is a competitive eating challenge that combines extreme spice with a strict time limit, designed to test both endurance and speed. Participants are required to finish 10 very spicy fire wings, a serving of fire fries, and a 500ml Sprite within 10 minutes. While the structure of the challenge sounds straightforward, the intense heat of the wings quickly makes it difficult for most participants to maintain pace as the countdown continues.

The challenge is priced at R199 and is conducted in-store under specific rules and conditions. It is positioned as a fun, high-energy experience, but many people only realise the true intensity once they begin eating. It has become popular on social media as a food entertainment challenge, mostly due to the strong reactions it produces.

View the Instagram video below:

Social media watches and judges

Viewers couldn't hold their laughter and second-hand pain. Some joked about the real cost of the free food, while others warned about the aftermath, saying the real challenge begins long after the last wing is eaten. A few fearless foodies, however, weren’t deterred, as they boldly claimed that they’d still take it on.

boity88 said:

"No, it's fine. Where is the speed point? 😂😂😂😂"

khayalethu_ps boldly stated:

"These reactions don’t scare me. I’m gonna go do this challenge, ngabo korapaas!! 🤞🏾"

suzanne. kanusu replied:

"What they don’t know is that was just the beginning…😂"

masegomoche_ noted:

"The guy sweating?😭"

hlozokuble wrote:

"😂😂😂😂😂Dead."

lady_thunderz exclaimed:

"Humiliation ritual 💔😂"

man. woke.vuss said:

"Free food but at what cost 😭😂"

tracy_mosebi quoted a participant:

"'I can’t talk' 😂😂😂"

siino_thile stated:

"So, Rocomammas is legit giving out free ulcers? Okay😭"

markthefinest wrote:

"Starts with a smile. Ends in tears. Yoh! 💀💀💀😂"

switchdacat8267 said

"They're all weak😂"

siyethemba.smk.7 shared the same sentiments:

"Aaaa😓 ba weak laba (Ahh, they're weak these ones)

More Briefly News stories on the RocoMamas Fire Wing Challenge

A viral clip of the RocoMamas hot wings challenge shows a participant visibly struggling with extreme heat, with shaking, sweating, and discomfort highlighting how intense the challenge really is.

A Durban man impressed social media users after completing the RocoMamas hot wings challenge, earning praise online for finishing the extremely spicy meal against the odds.

A participant in the RocoMamas hot wings challenge used ice to cope with the extreme spice, highlighting how intense the challenge is.

Source: Briefly News