A brave South African man named Swanie recently shared an Instagram video of himself completing the famous RocoMamas spicy wings challenge. He used a clever ice cube strategy to survive the heat during his meal this April.

Instagram user @swanie.on.the.move successfully completed the challenge. Image: @swanie.on.the.move

Source: Instagram

Cold strategy beats the heat

The determined diner visited the popular restaurant chain on 23 April 2026 to test his spicy food limits. He decided to tackle the fiery wing portion for his followers to watch the intense process on social media. The local man managed to finish every single piece of chicken despite the extreme levels of spice.

The footage showed the man taking a small cube of ice after eating every single spicy wing. This cooling method helped him regulate the burning sensation so he could reach the very end. Swanie successfully beat the challenge but admitted that he would never try the experience again.

Many social media users found his specific technique quite funny, while others praised his impressive creativity. The restaurant usually rewards winners with a branded cap for showing off their superior spice tolerance. Most people were surprised that he went through so much pain just for a simple hat. He proved that a bit of frozen water can make a massive difference during food contests. The video has since gained plenty of attention from hungry locals who want to try it.

Watch the Instagram clip below:

Mzansi shares their thoughts

@mluleki2617 commented:

“Bro is going to release lava in the toilet. 😂”

@emmanuel.cars wrote:

“All that for a cap. 😭 Sign me up.”

@whatislisadoin said:

“One wing can cure a bhabhalas surely. 😂”

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News