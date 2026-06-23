Lady Du Teams Up With President Cyril Ramaphosa To Inspire Youth To Vote: "I Am Truly Humbled"
- Lady Du revealed she travelled with President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of a campaign encouraging South Africa's youth to vote in the upcoming 2026 local elections
- The amapiano star shared two posts on Instagram expressing how humbled and honoured she was to represent young people and raise industry concerns
- While many fans cheered her on, one critic challenged Lady Du, arguing that her music does not address the social issues facing South African youth
Amapiano sensation Lady Du has taken her influence beyond the dancefloor, joining President Cyril Ramaphosa on a trip aimed at encouraging South Africa's youth to exercise their democratic right to vote ahead of the November 2026 local government elections.
The star, whose real name is Sithelo Dlamini, shared two posts on Instagram, documenting her experience over two days on the presidential trip. In her first post, she wrote:
"I am truly humbled and honoured to have been invited to travel alongside the President and contribute to a cause that is so important to our nation."
She added that "empowering them to make their voices heard is essential to building a stronger South Africa."
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In her second post, she doubled down on the sentiment, saying:
"Being given the opportunity to travel with the President and raise the concerns of our youth and the challenges facing our industry has been a tremendous honour."
Lady Du's Role in the Youth Vote Campaign
With South Africa's 2026 local elections fast approaching, political parties are pulling out all the stops to mobilise voters, particularly young people. Lady Du's involvement signals a push to use cultural figures to connect with a demographic that has historically shown low voter turnout.
Not everyone was impressed, however. One commenter, @kingkabazela, pushed back hard, writing:
"We enjoy your music. South African artists like you are sometimes problemetic. Your music doesn't raise social issues faced by our youth and caused by the political party you're associated with. 4.7 million young people (15 yrs old - 34 yrs old) are unemployed.
"Public service, like clinics, are overwhelmed by immigrants. Public servants and politicians are corrupt and mishandling tax payers money. Road infrastructure and cities are crumbling.
"Our educational system is going down...but you're associated with the same political party causing the damage and you don't speak out about our social ills."
The comment sparked conversation in the replies about whether artists should use their platforms for political campaigns.
Fans Rally Behind the Star
Despite the criticism, many supporters celebrated Lady Du's milestone. Fellow musician and verified account Nomcebo Zikode dropped in with a playful comment: "Kodwa Chomi ubuqalazani emuva 🙆♀️📸🙈❤️❤️," teasing her for looking back at the camera mid-photo.
Here is how other fans reacted:
@imscottgrandrich:
"The future looking bright 🤩"
@malcolm_fkn_wentzel_official:
"Let him spin 🧡🤣"
Lady Du has not yet responded publicly to the critical comment, but her posts suggest she is committed to her role as a youth voice on the national stage. Whether fans agree with her political involvement or not, her presence on a presidential trip marks a significant moment in her career.
Ramaphosa sets local election date, parties react
In an earlier report, Briefly News highlighted facts about President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement regarding the Local Government Elections, scheduled for 4 November 2026.
Political parties, including the DA and EFF, have expressed their readiness, sparking a wave of reactions from the public as citizens prepare to engage in a pivotal moment for South Africa's governance.
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Source: Briefly News
Rianette Cluley (Director and Media Project Manager) Rianette Cluley is the Media Project Manager of Briefly News (joined in 2016). Previously, she was a journalist and photographer for award-winning publications within the Caxton group (joined in 2008). She also attended the Journalism AI Academy powered by the Google News Initiative and passed a set of trainings for journalists from Google News initiative. In February 2024, she hosted a workshop titled AI for Journalists: Power Up Your Reporting Ethically and was a guest speaker at the Forum of Community Journalists No Guts, No Glory, No Story conference. E-mail: rianette.cluley@briefly.co.za