Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola suggested that South Africans should travel more to other African countries to reduce xenophobia

Lamola made the comments during an interview on the 'Be Frank With Mac' podcast, which has since gone viral on social media

South Africans fired back, questioning how unemployed youth are expected to fund international travel, with a national shutdown planned for 30 June 2026

Minister Ronald Lamola was at the receiving end of backlash after he weighed in on xenophobia. Image: Ronald Lamola

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has drawn fierce criticism online after suggesting that South Africans should travel more to other African countries as a way of curbing xenophobia.

The comments were made during an appearance on the podcast *Be Frank With Mac*, where Lamola argued that greater exposure to the rest of the continent would give South Africans better context and understanding of their African neighbours. He stated that South Africans "have it good" compared to other nations, pointing to access to free healthcare and other public services. The Minister went further, implying that xenophobic attitudes are partly a product of South Africans not having travelled widely enough across Africa.

A short-form clip of the interview was posted to X by user @Markosonke1 and has since gained significant traction, attracting heated responses amid already elevated anti-immigration sentiment in the country. The backlash comes just days ahead of a national shutdown planned for 30 June 2026, with March and March and affiliated groups calling for stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

South Africans respond to Lamola's remarks

The clip drew swift and largely hostile responses from South African social media users, many of whom questioned the practicality of the Minister's suggestion given the country's unemployment crisis.

@gmalau32 wrote: "Will he buy them tickets and accommodation since they can't afford it as their jobs were given to the same people he wants youth to visit?"

@_MGLD said: "More than 60% of that youth is unemployed. How will they travel to other countries? Unless you want them to be undocumented in foreign countries."

@Hloni051 asked: "The unemployed youth must travel more using what?"

@PopeJohnBirdiii added: "You will never be president with this ignorant anti South African attitude."

@shoba82 posted: "These people are deurmerkaar with power and privilege."

Not all reactions were negative.

@phillibecks offered a contrasting view: "He is 100% correct. When we travel to countries like Zambia and Zimbabwe, they respect us so much and some even think we are from Europe. But these people who don't travel like abo Ngizwe think you can just do well by toy toying everyday."

Lamola's comments arrive at a particularly sensitive moment. Anti-immigration sentiment in South Africa has reached a peak in recent months, with political organisations and community groups intensifying pressure on the government over undocumented migrants and their perceived impact on employment and public services.

Protesters warned ahead of shutdown

Briefly News has previously reported on the growing national debate around immigration and xenophobia ahead of the planned June shutdown.

Professor Firoz Cachalia recently warned protesters ahead of the planned national shutdown scheduled for 30 June 2026. The Acting Minister of Police warned against vigilantism targeting foreign nationals in South Africa.

As tensions rise and mixed reactions flood social media, Cachalia emphasised the need for lawful actions, leaving citizens to grapple with complex issues surrounding immigration and state authority.

Source: Briefly News