A group of distressed Nigerian nationals were filmed staging a passionate protest in Belgium against the European Union's newly approved deportation rules

The protest erupted immediately after EU lawmakers approved the creation of controversial offshore return hubs, prompting the demonstrators to ask where they are expected to go

The demonstration took place in Belgium on 17 June 2026, and footage of the incident was shared widely on X on 22 June 2026

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A group of Nigerian migrants staged an emotional protest in Belgium following tough new EU laws. Image: @ghanaboynie

Source: TikTok

A group of Nigerians took to the streets of Belgium to protest the European Union’s newly approved migration reform. Holding placards reading "Nigerian lives matter," the emotional demonstrators in X user @ghanaboynie's video questioned the Belgian government about their future, declaring that they could not go back to Nigeria and were refusing to leave.

Nigerian migrants protest in Belgium

The scene unfolded after European lawmakers gave their final approval to allow for the immediate establishment of offshore return hubs, deportation centres located in non-EU countries to manage rejected asylum seekers. Belgium has joined 18 other European nations in signing an open letter to fast-track and formalise the use of these offshore facilities for strict enforcement.

Watch the X video in the comments.

The video shocked many online viewers, who said they could not understand why certain nationals fight so aggressively to remain anywhere else in the world except their own home country.

User @Hloni051 said:

"Why is it that they always get so brave in other countries and never at home?"

User @kapa_robert asked:

"No one wants Nigerians, why? Is the Belgium government xenophobic? Another question to be answered another day."

User @CodeZul commented:

"African people are always looking to people to pity them. These Africans running away from their problems, are tiring. They must send them back home, please. Africa needs them home."

User @johny_thebles added:

"Why are Nigerians so anti-home? What's happening in Nigeria?

User @Nontsikelelo shared:

"They really don't like their country. Protest at home for a better Nigeria."

User @ThandiweMa5 commented:

"This is embarrassing, yoh! So these guys are not prepared to go back home and fight for what's rightfully theirs. This is madness, yoh, haibo."

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Source: Briefly News