Swazi-South African Zee Nxumalo has emerged as the clear frontrunner for the 2026 Basadi in Music Awards

Best known for her hit Ama Gear, Zee secured an impressive seven nominations

Zee's position in the Basadi in Music Awards rose to number 1 after she was listed under the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30

South African star Zee Nxumalo is the frontrunner for the 2026 Basadi in Music Awards. Photo: @Zee Nxumalo

Source: Facebook

Zee's dominance at the Basadi in Music Awards highlights her rapid ascent in the South African music scene. In 2025, she clocked more than 100 million streams, becoming South Africa's most-streamed local act and a true industry heavyweight.

Zee Nxumalo heads the Main Awards

South African singer and songwriter Zee Nxumalo is over the moon after scooping four nominations in the Basadi in Music Awards and is now in the lead. On 23 June 2026, she uploaded her nomination photos on Facebook with the caption:

"Please vote 😭Artist of year."

The musical journey of Zee Nxumalo started when she was catapulted to mainstream success with the single Funk 55 (2023), which was certified 5× Platinum in South Africa. The 24-year-old Amapiano musician has earned four nominations in the 2026 Basadi in Music Awards:

Artist of the year Best styled artist of the year Song of the year for Mamma Amapiano artist of the year

The Main Awards, where Zee earned her nods, spotlight performers and rising stars across a wide spectrum of musical genres.

Zee Nxumalo received four nominations and currently leads in The Basadi in Music Awards. Photos: @Zee Nxumalo

Source: Facebook

While Zee Nxumalo leads the pack, the nominee list features a star-studded lineup of African talent. Global phenomenons like Tyla and Nigeria's Ayra Starr join her in the fierce competition for Artist of the Year.

Stars such as MaWhoo, Nkosazana Daughter, and Kharishma are also on the list. The Amapiano category is similarly competitive, featuring top-tier artists like Kamo Mphela, DBN Gogo, and Nobuhle.

Reactions to Zee's nominations

The emerging artist received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments:

@ShörtïïLøøzïïeÿ agreed to vote for Zee by stating:

"Obviously, Zee Nxumalo. That's you mama."

@Isiphile Bhut John wished Zee all the best and commented:

"May God be with you my sister. You deserve all the best."

@Syamthanda Mbili motivated the singer by writing:

"We are voting this time and we are making sure you win🥰💗"

Swazi-South African singer and songwriter Zee Nxumalo. Photos: @Zee Nxumalo

Source: Facebook

Basadi in Music Awards

The event is scheduled to take place over two days, 7 and 8 August 2026, in Johannesburg. The awards cover a diverse array of genres, including Afro Pop, Dance, Gospel, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Pop, Reggae, and Traditional music.

The nominations also highlight strong pan-African representation, recognising artists from Lesotho, Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, and eSwatini alongside South African stars.

The 2026 Basadi in Music Awards is set to be a monumental celebration of female artistry. With Zee Nxumalo, who was named as a Forbes 30 under 30, confidently leading the charge, the Johannesburg event promises to showcase the unparalleled talent and impact of African women in music.

Zee Nxumalo’s manager responds to Metro FM Awards criticism

While on the topic of Amapiano sensation Zee Nxumalo, Briefly News reported about Zee Nxumalo’s manager, Zeus Omega, who strongly responded to outspoken music executive Nota Baloyi’s blistering criticism following the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards.

This comes after Zee Nxumalo lost all seven of her Metro FM Music Awards nominations. In the aftermath of the loss, the Mamma hitmaker and her manager reacted to the criticism they received.

Source: Briefly News