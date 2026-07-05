A singer delivered a moving performance of the South African national anthem ahead of the 130th running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Her stunning outfit and touching rendition quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the day

South Africans flooded social media with praise for the performance and her amazing dress, with many saying they were left with goosebumps

Anlia Etzebeth singing the national anthem at the Durban July. Images: @hollywoodbets

Source: Instagram

A powerful moment unfolded at Greyville Racecourse ahead of the 130th running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July, when singer Anlia Etzebeth stepped up to deliver the South African national anthem. Hollywoodbets shared the clip on Instagram on 4 July 2026, with the caption:

"We can always count on sport to bring our beautiful nation together. 🇿🇦 This was a truly special moment at the Hollywoodbets Durban July. Ahead of the 130th running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July, Anlia Etzebeth delivered a stirring rendition of the South African National Anthem, creating a memorable atmosphere before the main race."

In the video, Anlia sings the anthem with real emotion, hitting every note perfectly while wearing a striking white crochet dress that quickly caught everyone's eye. The performance set the tone for the day ahead of the main race, bringing the crowd together in a shared moment of pride.

The dress behind the moment

Anlia later shared more about her outfit on her own page, revealing that the crochet dress was designed by @anelbothac.

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She called it the biggest honour to sing the anthem at such a big event, thanking her glam team for helping pull the whole look together before she stepped out in front of the crowd and the cameras.

A big weekend for Durban

The Hollywoodbets Durban July is one of the country's biggest social and sporting events, drawing thousands to Greyville Racecourse every year for a day of fashion, racing, and entertainment.

This year's event ran under the "Country Allure" theme, with afterparties, live music and top fashion moments keeping the celebrations going well after the final race.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

Mzansi praises anthem performance

The comments section on the Instagram page was full of love for Anlia's performance:

@karlienvanjaarsveld said:

"😍😍So mooi Anlia! Trots op jou xx!"

@benitathomson wrote:

"Gorgeous voice but that outfit 🔥"

@yolandimalherbe added:

"the voice🔥 the outfit🔥🔥🔥"

@kathrinkidgerdesigns shared:

"Just got goosebumps! What a beautiful tribute!"

@jennygriesel wrote:

"You are incredible @anliaetzebeth ✨"

@atlegang_zee said:

"🙌🔥❤️ Respect!"

@loribeth.james wrote:

"Beautiful!!!"

@teagancronje shared:

"Goosebumps @anliaetzebeth ❤️🫶🏼 So proud of you!!"

@julie.ally.336 added:

"So beautiful. 🙌❤️❤️"

@thiartlishenayobrien said:

"Well done @anliaetzebeth 🤘🏽🫰🏽🫵🏽"

Anlia Etzebeth singing the national anthem. Images: @hollywoodbets

Source: Instagram

More on Durban July 2026 highlights

Briefly News recently reported on a well-known broadcaster whose very bold outfit choice at the Durban July had social media completely split.

recently reported on a well-known broadcaster whose very bold outfit choice at the Durban July had social media completely split. A popular Zimbabwean influencer's appearance at this year's event sparked unexpected questions that had little to do with fashion at all.

Two well-known stars seemingly confirmed something fans had been wondering about for a while, all thanks to a few photos taken at the Durban July races.

Source: Briefly News