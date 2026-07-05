Robert Marawa's Hollywoodbets Durban July outfit became one of the day's biggest talking points on social media

The veteran broadcaster embraced the 2026 'Country Allure' theme with a striking interpretation that divided fashion lovers

Fans praised his confidence and originality, with many naming him among the best-dressed men at Greyville Racecourse

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Veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa once again proved why he remains one of South Africa's most fashionable public figures after making a bold entrance at the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Robert Marawa's Durban July look had social media in a frenzy. Image:@robertmarawa

Source: Instagram

Held at Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, 4 July, this year's event carried the theme 'Country Allure', challenging celebrities and designers to blend countryside elegance with high fashion rather than relying on literal cowboy-inspired outfits.

Marawa, who has long been regarded as one of the country's sharpest-dressed broadcasters, delivered another memorable fashion statement.

His carefully tailored ensemble featured earthy tones, premium textures and dramatic detailing that reflected the event's equestrian inspiration while maintaining his signature sophisticated style. Photos of his outfit quickly circulated across social media as fashion enthusiasts debated whether it ranked among the day's standout looks.

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Robert Marawa's look sparks social media reactions

The celebrated broadcaster's appearance sparked widespread online discussion, with many users applauding his willingness to interpret the theme creatively rather than play it safe.

While some admired the outfit's bold execution, others felt it pushed the boundaries of traditional race-day fashion. As is often the case at the Durban July, Marawa's look generated conversation well beyond the horse racing itself, highlighting the event's reputation as South Africa's biggest fashion showcase.

Veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa is known for his vocal opinions on social media. Image:@robertmarawa

Source: Instagram

Among those who reacted to his look was his rumoured partner, 947 radio presenter Thando Thabethe. Fellow radio broadcaster DJ Sbu, who recently attracted attention with his new look, also commented on Marawa's outfit. Former Selimathunzi presenter Zizo Tshwete and actress Nelisiwe Sibiya were among the celebrities who showed their appreciation. Other social media users also praised Marawa's youthful appearance.

@gpillay wrote:

"What in the Pharrell never-ageing Williams is happening here 🔥🔥🔥 Looking good @robert_marawa 🙌🏽."

@forevrkonke commented:

"Denzel waseMzansi. Clean."

See the picture below.

Durban July continues to celebrate South Africa's fashion

The Hollywoodbets Durban July has evolved into far more than a horse racing event, with celebrities, designers and influencers using the occasion to showcase elaborate interpretations of the annual theme.

This year's 'Country Allure' concept celebrated refined countryside glamour, craftsmanship and equestrian heritage, encouraging attendees to embrace polished tailoring, natural textures and elegant storytelling through fashion rather than costume.

Marawa was not the only celebrity to make a fashion statement at Greyville Racecourse. Other stars who stole the show included radio legend DJ Fresh, along with several other well-known personalities who embraced the theme in bold, creative outfits.

Throwback Clip of Young Robert Marawa Leaves Mzansi Swooning

Briefly News previously reported that sports broadcasting icon Robert Marawa has been in the entertainment industry for three decades, and a resurfaced throwback clip has reminded South Africans why he remains one of the country's most recognisable media personalities.

Source: Briefly News