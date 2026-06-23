A resurfaced throwback clip of Robert Marawa has left South Africans amazed at how long he has been a fixture on their screens

The veteran broadcaster's journey from SABC continuity presenter to one of South Africa's most respected sports personalities has been revisited following the viral video

Social media users reacted with humour and admiration as the nostalgic clip showcased a youthful side of Marawa that many had never seen before

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Sports broadcasting icon Robert Marawa has been in the entertainment industry for three decades, and a resurfaced throwback clip has reminded South Africans why he remains one of the country's most recognisable media personalities.

A throwback clip of Robert Marawa on social media got South Africans nostalgic. Image:@robertmarawa

Source: Instagram

Marawa began his career in 1996 on the SABC as a continuity presenter, introducing programmes and linking between shows on SABC1. He presented in both English and isiZulu following the SABC channel relaunch.

One video of him in his element recently made the rounds on X and had Mzansi seeing a different side of the vibrant broadcaster. The clip shows a younger Marawa before he became one of South Africa's leading sports presenters. Today, he is a sports presenter on 947 and is known for hosting sports shows such as Laduma on SABC1 and Thursday Night Live with Marawa on SuperSport.

Robert Marawa's journey from SABC presenter to sports broadcasting

In 1998, Marawa became one of the faces of SABC's coverage of the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, helping establish his reputation nationally.

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In the early 2000s, he hosted major sports programmes, including Soccerzone, TopSport, and later the boxing show Blow by Blow. He also built a strong radio presence on Metro FM.

Marawa joined SuperSport in 2006 and became one of South Africa's most recognisable sports anchors, hosting shows such as Extra Time and Thursday Night Live. In the 2010s, he hosted the influential sports talk show Marawa Sports Worldwide across several radio platforms and continued to cement his status as one of South Africa's leading sports broadcasters.

South Africans react to viral Robert Marawa throwback clip

South Africans reacted with humour and admiration to the clip shared by @Moshe_Meso on Monday, 22 June 2026.

@Moshe_Meso:

"Robert Marawa on that Sales House drip 🙌😂"

@Hlela_Lulubel:

"He's always been tea 🫦🫦🫦. That shy smile... he was gonna get it, shem."

@__T_touch:

"He looked a bit shy, ngathi he was intimidated by the lady. I wonder which year this was. 😂"

@LangelihleMaph1:

"The way she looks at him when he talks. Hebanna!"

@DonaldMakhasane:

"He was still very fresh here 😂😂. Bro has been in the game."

@KastroSol:

"This was before Thando was even born."

@Ke_Mpho_M:

"Uncle Rob has always been tea."

Watch the video below.

Marawa is also known for being vocal on social media when it comes to current affairs. His views on a wide range of issues affecting South Africans often place him at the centre of discussions on X. His recent comments on Bafana Bafana's World Cup campaign struck a chord across the country.

Robert Marawa began his broadcasting career on SABC. Image:@robertmarawa

Source: Instagram

Robert Marawa discusses Ekurhuleni University

Briefly News reported that veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa highlighted the six-year delay for the promised Ekurhuleni University.

Marawa raised the issue of the university ahead of Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address in February 2026.

Public reaction to Marawa's tweet revealed growing frustration from South Africans over unfulfilled promises.

Source: Briefly News