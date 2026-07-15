Makhadzi scored back-to-back nominations at the SAMAs and the AFRIMMA and celebrated with her loyal supporters

The Limpopo artist earned a SAMAs nod in the Female Artist of the Year category for her hit Sesi Ka Rose

Makhadzi celebrated the double recognition on Instagram and urged fans to vote, setting her sights on the AFRIMMA stage in Dallas

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Makhadzi celebrated her award nominations with her loyal supporters. Images: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi is riding high after landing two major award nominations within days of each other, and the Limpopo star wasted no time letting her loyal fanbase, the Khadzinators, know about it.

The musician picked up a nomination at the South African Music Awards in the Female Artist of the Year category, with her popular track Sesi Ka Rose earning her the recognition. Hot on the heels of that news came a second nod at the African International Music Awards (AFRIMMA), where she features in the Best Female Southern Africa category alongside some of the continent's most celebrated names, including Tyla, MaWhoo and Uncle Waffles.

Makhadzi bagged two major Nominations at the SAMAs and the AFRIMMA Awards. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The double celebration arrives at an interesting moment for Makhadzi, just days after a scheduled performance in Zimbabwe was cancelled amid cross-border tensions. Despite that setback, she has kept her focus firmly forward. Taking to Instagram on 14 July 2026, Makhadzi shared her joy with her supporters.

"Khadzinators, today it was our day. We grabbed 2 big nominations, @afrimma and @thesamas_. Kindly, please let's vote when the voting opens. Congratulations to myself and all the Khadzinators. All roads lead to the USA to take the award AND BRING IT BACK HOME TO PETER MOKABA STADIUM, 24 December."

Awards season is shaping up to be a busy stretch for the Jealous Down hitmaker. The SAMAs are scheduled for Saturday, 15 August, at the Sun City Superbowl in North West Province, while the AFRIMMA ceremony follows on 12 September at the Annette Strauss Square in Dallas, Texas.

See Makhadzi's post below.

Fans and peers rally behind Makhadzi

The response from followers and industry figures was warm and immediate.

Veteran producer Gift "pH Raw X" Nkuna kept it short but enthusiastic, writing

"WELL PLAYED, MAXAKA!"

vioralvr pledged their support:

"Definitely voting for you, my queen."

diketso_sza was already eager to get involved, asking

"Where do I vote?"

pheth_anioscar gushed:

"My beautiful queen."

Fans and peers celebrated Makhadzi's award nominations. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Zee Nxumalo celebrates major milestone

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zee Nxumalo being recognised in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

The historic recognition received widespread applause from fans and fellow industry peers, who flooded social media to celebrate Zee's rapid ascent to global stardom.

Source: Briefly News