Kabza De Small rose from humble beginnings to become one of the biggest names in amapiano

The award-winning producer has built an impressive legacy with multiple SAMA victories

Kabza now leads the SAMA32 nominations with four nods

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Kabza leads the pack with 4 nominations. Image: Kabza DE Small

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small's reign over South African music shows no signs of slowing down. The amapiano pioneer has emerged as the most nominated artist at the SAMA32, earning four nominations that recognise both his artistry and lasting influence on the genre.

The achievement marks another major milestone for the producer, whose journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the country's most celebrated musicians has inspired countless aspiring artists.

Kabza's journey from humble beginnings

Kabza De Small's latest SAMA32 recognition adds another milestone to a career that has helped shape the amapiano genre. The producer has spent years building a reputation as one of South Africa's leading musicians, earning critical acclaim, commercial success and multiple industry awards along the way.

Born Kabelo Petrus Motha, Kabza developed a passion for music at a young age and spent years perfecting his craft long before amapiano became a global phenomenon. His breakthrough came through a string of underground releases before collaborations with DJ Maphorisa as the Scorpion Kings helped push the genre into the mainstream. Today, he is regarded as one of the architects of amapiano's worldwide success.

A career built on award-winning music

Kabza's influence extends beyond awards. Image: Kabza De Small

Source: Instagram

Kabza's latest recognition adds to an already impressive list of achievements. Over the years, he has collected several South African Music Awards, including victories for Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Duo/Group of the Year and Best Amapiano Album. His projects with DJ Maphorisa and his solo releases have consistently dominated streaming platforms while earning praise from critics and fans alike.

His influence extends beyond awards, with many younger producers citing him as one of the artists who shaped the sound of modern amapiano. His music has also introduced South African dance music to audiences across Africa and beyond.

Four SAMA32 nominations

The SAMA32 nominees were announced during an event at Rockets in Bryanston, where leading figures from the music industry gathered for the unveiling. According to TimesLIVE, Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said this year's nominees showcase the richness of South African music, bringing together established stars and emerging talent while highlighting the country's growing influence on the global stage.

Kabza leads this year's nominations with four nods. His album Bab'Motha received nominations for Best Amapiano Album and Best Engineered Album. He also secured two Best Collaboration nominations for the songs Abantwana Bakho and Dlala Ka Yona.

Leading the nominations is another milestone in Kabza's remarkable career. Having helped transform amapiano from a local township sound into an international movement, the producer continues to prove why he remains one of South Africa's most respected musical innovators. As anticipation builds towards the SAMA32 ceremony, which will take place in the North West on 15 August, Kabza is in contention for four awards.

Kabza De Small breaks Spotify streaming record

Previously, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small reached a major career milestone after breaking a Spotify record, further cementing his status as one of South Africa’s most streamed artists. The amapiano producer has achieved an unprecedented feat where a large number of his tracks have each surpassed one million streams, making him the first South African artist to reach this level of consistent streaming success across his catalogue. This achievement adds to his growing list of accomplishments, especially following the success of his album Bab’Motha and other chart-topping hits that continue to dominate streaming platforms locally and internationally.

Source: Briefly News