Musa Keys’ jogging routine went viral and became a trending topic online

Musa Keys became a global star with Vula Mlomo and the nickname “The Tsonga Michael Jackson”

Social media users reacted with a mix of praise, jokes, and criticism

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Musa Keys was seen preparing for a morning jog in a resurfaced video that quickly went viral. Image: Musa keys

Source: Instagram

South African Afrobeats star Musa Keys recently got social media talking after a get-ready-with-me video resurfaced online. What appeared to be a simple glimpse into the musician's daily routine quickly became a topic of discussion, proving that for celebrities, even the most ordinary moments can attract widespread attention.

Simple jogging routine gets social media talking

The clip, reshared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on X, shows the award-winning artist preparing for a jog. Similar videos have become increasingly popular across social media, with creators and celebrities alike using the format to share personal moments with followers. However, Musa Keys' video sparked extensive debate, highlighting how public figures are often subjected to scrutiny for activities that many people consider completely normal.

While some social media users shared humorous observations about the video, others used the moment to reflect on Musa Keys' career and public image. The discussion quickly moved beyond the content itself, with commenters offering opinions on everything from his music journey to his decision to live a relatively private life away from the spotlight.

Viral video gets fans discussing his career

Fans debate on everything from his lifestyle to his music career. Image: Musa keys

Source: Instagram

Musa Keys, whose real name is Musa Appreciate Makamu, is one of South Africa's most recognisable amapiano and afrobeat stars. The Limpopo-born musician rose to prominence through his work as a singer, songwriter and producer, earning widespread acclaim for his distinctive sound and energetic performances.

The artist gained mainstream success with hit songs such as Vula Mlomo and Samarian Boy, cementing his position among the country's leading amapiano and afrobeat talents.

His influence has extended beyond South Africa's borders, with international collaborations helping introduce his music to a global audience. One of his most notable achievements includes contributing to Davido's Grammy-nominated song Unavailable.

Beyond his music, Musa Keys is known for his bold fashion choices and vibrant stage presence. These qualities have earned him the nickname "The Tsonga Michael Jackson," a title he proudly embraces. Fans often associate the moniker with his confidence, creativity and desire to stand out both musically and visually.

Industry estimates suggest the star has built considerable wealth through music sales, performances, endorsements and partnerships, reflecting his growing influence within the entertainment industry.

Social media users share mixed reactions online

For many viewers, the viral get-ready-with-me video had little to do with Musa Keys' success or celebrity status. Instead, it highlighted a reality faced by many public figures: in the age of social media, even the simplest everyday activities can become headline-worthy moments.

One commenter remarked that the star had made his money and returned to living a normal life away from the spotlight, while others questioned aspects of the video.

@Yollzz_D commented:

"One of the few that admitted he never liked the spotlight. Made a whole lot of money and went back to his normal life. I love it for him. 😍😍"

@sfubasenja1 expressed:

"Musa Keys decline needs to be studied. He went from giving us hit songs to releasing songs that no one cares about."

The discussion ultimately extended beyond the content itself, becoming a broader conversation about fame, public perception and the expectations placed on celebrities.

In Musa Keys' case, a routine jogging preparation became an unexpected talking point, once again demonstrating how life in the spotlight can transform ordinary moments into viral discussions.

See the get-ready-with-me video in the X post below:

Musa Keys' flamboyant outfit sparks debate

Previously, Briefly News reported that Musa Keys set social media buzzing after he shared photos of himself wearing a bold pink flamboyant outfit during a stylish photoshoot.

The look, which featured a matching suit and coat, quickly went viral as fans reacted with both praise and criticism. While some applauded his confidence and creativity, others questioned his fashion choices, sparking wider debate about celebrity self-expression and public scrutiny.

Source: Briefly News