Who is Musa Keys? Age, girlfriend, real name, culture, songs, profile, net worth
Musa Keys is a renowned South African Amapiano star. He started producing music at only 14 years when he produced his first song. One of his popular songs is Vula Mlomo, which he released in 2021. Briefly.co.za decided to share a glimpse of his life.
His life has been no walk in the park. As a child, while growing up, he did not have much. His mother raised him as his dad was absent. However, his life has turned around, and his story is now different. In addition, his music career has taken a positive turn-around. Musa Keys' net worth is estimated to be about $300 million.
Musa Keys' profile summary and bio
- Full name: Musa Makamu
- Stage name: Musa Keys
- His identity: Tsonga Michael Jackson
- Musa Keys birthday: 1990s
- Nationality: South African
- Place of birth: Giyani, South Africa
- Gender: Male
- Famous as: Musician
- Instagram: @musakeys
- Twitter: @MusaKeyss
- Facebook: @Musa Keys
What is Musa keys' culture?
Musa Keys was born in Giyani and raised in Polokwane. He is South African. It is unclear when he was born, but it is speculated to be in the 1990s. Thus, Musa Keys' age is unclear.
His single mother raised him as his father was absent. He revealed that his mother was not present most of the time due to work, and his uncle, who was supposed to look after him, also happened to be absent.
As a result, he grew up in church, which helped strengthen his spirituality and make better decisions in his life. During his time in church, he was an altar boy and usher and played the piano.
Back then, he never thought of becoming a musician and dreamed of becoming an architect or engineer. Instead, he found himself as a student at Damelin pursuing Sound Engineering but dropped out during his second year to pursue his music.
What is Musa Keys' real name?
The musician’s real name is Musa Makamu. However, while joining the music industry, he needed a simple name.
Is Musa keys a singer?
Yes, the musician has released several songs in his career. However, he has also had his fair share of challenges while trying to experience a breakthrough in his career. While starting, he faced difficulties in landing music gigs or signing contracts.
His recent debut album, released in 2021, is known as Tayo, meaning a source of joy in Nigerian, as he believes that his music is a source of joy for the people in his life. His previous albums are Widlysm and The Streets Are Calling.
Musa Keys music download can be done here. He has released several songs which have become hit-makers. Some of Musa Keys' songs include:
- Selema
- Vula Mlomo
- Wena
- Samarian Boy
- Gwinya Lam
- Ku Shushu
- Abekho
- Thando Lwami
- i’Plane
- Uy’Bambe
- Kakara
- Streets Are Calling
- Summer Daze
- Manzi Phansi
- Mali Yephepha
- Loving the Boy
- You
- Ntwana Yase Kasi
- Trip to Zimbali
- Your Body
- Bhut Madlisa
- Stocko
- Sebenza Girl
- Tobetsa
- Hey Wena
- Let’s Go
- Tichomi
- Possible
- Come Duze
Is Musa a Tsonga key?
According to the musician and his music, he identifies himself as the Tsonga Michael Jackson.
Who is Musa Keys' girlfriend?
The talented musician recently posted a picture of a beautiful lady who is speculated to be his girlfriend. Here is a photo of the musician with his girlfriend.
There is no denying that Musa Keys has become a sound and force to reckon with. He is also making strides in the international arena, and no doubt, he will be soon making headlines globally.
