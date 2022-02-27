Who is Musa Keys? Age, girlfriend, real name, culture, songs, profile, net worth

Musa Keys is a renowned South African Amapiano star. He started producing music at only 14 years when he produced his first song. One of his popular songs is Vula Mlomo, which he released in 2021. Briefly.co.za decided to share a glimpse of his life.

The musician looking dope as he poses for a picture. Photo: @musakeys

His life has been no walk in the park. As a child, while growing up, he did not have much. His mother raised him as his dad was absent. However, his life has turned around, and his story is now different. In addition, his music career has taken a positive turn-around. Musa Keys' net worth is estimated to be about $300 million.

Musa Keys' profile summary and bio

Full name: Musa Makamu

Stage name: Musa Keys

Musa Keys His identity: Tsonga Michael Jackson

Tsonga Michael Jackson Musa Keys birthday: 1990s

1990s Nationality: South African

South African Place of birth: Giyani, South Africa

Giyani, South Africa Gender: Male

Male Famous as: Musician

Musician Instagram: @musakeys

@musakeys Twitter: @MusaKeyss

@MusaKeyss Facebook: @Musa Keys

What is Musa keys' culture?

Musa Keys was born in Giyani and raised in Polokwane. He is South African. It is unclear when he was born, but it is speculated to be in the 1990s. Thus, Musa Keys' age is unclear.

His single mother raised him as his father was absent. He revealed that his mother was not present most of the time due to work, and his uncle, who was supposed to look after him, also happened to be absent.

Musa Keys (Amapiano musician) was born in Giyani and raised in Polokwane. Photo: @musakeys

As a result, he grew up in church, which helped strengthen his spirituality and make better decisions in his life. During his time in church, he was an altar boy and usher and played the piano.

Back then, he never thought of becoming a musician and dreamed of becoming an architect or engineer. Instead, he found himself as a student at Damelin pursuing Sound Engineering but dropped out during his second year to pursue his music.

What is Musa Keys' real name?

The musician’s real name is Musa Makamu. However, while joining the music industry, he needed a simple name.

Is Musa keys a singer?

Yes, the musician has released several songs in his career. However, he has also had his fair share of challenges while trying to experience a breakthrough in his career. While starting, he faced difficulties in landing music gigs or signing contracts.

The musician’s real name is Musa Makamu. Photo: @musakeys

His recent debut album, released in 2021, is known as Tayo, meaning a source of joy in Nigerian, as he believes that his music is a source of joy for the people in his life. His previous albums are Widlysm and The Streets Are Calling.

Musa Keys music download can be done here. He has released several songs which have become hit-makers. Some of Musa Keys' songs include:

Selema

Vula Mlomo

Wena

Samarian Boy

Gwinya Lam

Ku Shushu

Abekho

Thando Lwami

i’Plane

Uy’Bambe

Kakara

Streets Are Calling

Summer Daze

Manzi Phansi

Mali Yephepha

Loving the Boy

You

Ntwana Yase Kasi

Trip to Zimbali

Your Body

Bhut Madlisa

Stocko

Sebenza Girl

Tobetsa

Hey Wena

Let’s Go

Tichomi

Possible

Come Duze

Is Musa a Tsonga key?

According to the musician and his music, he identifies himself as the Tsonga Michael Jackson.

Who is Musa Keys' girlfriend?

The talented musician recently posted a picture of a beautiful lady who is speculated to be his girlfriend. Here is a photo of the musician with his girlfriend.

The musician and his alleged girlfriend looking good together and enjoying some laughter. Photo: @musakeys

There is no denying that Musa Keys has become a sound and force to reckon with. He is also making strides in the international arena, and no doubt, he will be soon making headlines globally.

