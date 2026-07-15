Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Brent Carelse revealed that Jayden Adams harboured a lifelong dream of playing for Liverpool FC

Carelse said European clubs had already begun showing interest in the 25-year-old before his tragic passing on Saturday

The former player described Adams as a massive loss not only to South African football but to the African continent as a whole

Tributes continue to flow for Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams, who died on Saturday at the age of 25, with former Sundowns midfielder Brent Carelse now shedding light on the ambitious goals the young talent had set for himself before his untimely death.

Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams during the FIFA World Cup. Image: Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to KickOff, Carelse revealed that Adams was a lifelong Liverpool supporter who dreamed of one day lining up for the Reds at Anfield.

"His favourite team was Liverpool, and he was dreaming of playing for them in the Premiership one day. He wanted to play for Liverpool," Carelse said.

Jayden Adams was already on Europe's radar

Carelse insisted the dream was far from out of reach. Adams had built a reputation as one of the most exciting midfielders in the Betway Premiership through his performances for Stellenbosch FC, Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, with overseas scouts already taking notice.

"He had so much to look forward to; I think he had the world at his feet. There were so many clubs in Europe who were interested in him. I don't think it was a dream too far for him, judging by what he has achieved at his young age," Carelse added.

As seen in the post below.

Jayden Adams' 2026 FIFA World Cup journey

His death comes just days after returning from the tournament, cutting short what many had anticipated would be a long and celebrated career.

Adams' World Cup appearances came in South Africa's opening match against Mexico, which Bafana Bafana lost 2-0. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder started the game and played from the beginning before being substituted in the second half.

The 25-year-old also featured in the 1-1 draw against Czechia, where he started and played the first half before being replaced. Adams later came on as a substitute in South Africa's 1-0 victory over South Korea, while he was an unused substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Canada.

McKenzie slams misinformation about Jayden's death

Briefly News previously reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has publicly pushed back against a social media user who he says spread false information about how Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams died, urging people to stop speculating as authorities continue their investigation.

Source: Briefly News