Fourteen-year-old Daniel Botha from Bryanston, who is living with bone cancer, had his dream come true thanks to Reach For A Dream Foundation

Daniel walked down the Ellis Park tunnel hand in hand with Siya Kolisi and was introduced to the crowd as a special member of the Springbok team

His mother said the experience was priceless and one she could never have given him herself

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A Bryanston teenager living with bone cancer got the surprise of his life when the Reach For A Dream Foundation arranged for him to meet Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.

A 14-year-old met Springboks captain Siya Kolisi after an accident and came on crutches. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Fourteen-year-old Daniel Botha, a down-to-earth boy who loves watching sports and researching animals, had no idea what was coming when he and his family settled in at Panarottis for lunch before the Springboks' match against England. He thought he was simply there to watch the game. A foundation fieldworker then broke the news: his dream of meeting his hero was about to happen.

Springboks captain celebrates with fan

Daniel walked down the stadium tunnel alongside Kolisi, was introduced to the buzzing crowd as a dreamer and honorary member of the team, and soaked in the cheers as thousands of fans celebrated him. The Springboks sealed the day with a victory, and Daniel stayed on to celebrate with the squad. Daniel attended the entire event on crutches, having recently been involved in an accident, but nothing was going to keep him away.

Daniel Botha was over the moon to meet Siya Kolisi. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Silindile Tsotetsi, Reach For A Dream's Gauteng Regional Manager, described him as a boy full of spirit:

"Daniel is an incredible young boy with a big personality and an even bigger love for his parents and the Springboks. Despite recently being involved in an accident and attending his dream day on crutches, he was determined not to miss this once-in-a-lifetime experience. We're proud to have made his dream come true."

His mother, Stefanie Botha, spoke about what the day meant to her as a parent:

"While there are many things I can buy for my son, this was one moment I couldn't. Watching him live out his dream and create memories that will last a lifetime was truly priceless."

Reach For A Dream has been fulfilling the dreams of children facing life-threatening illnesses since 1988. Daniel's dream was one of seven the foundation brings to life every single day.

Siya Kolisi bonds with Bokke star hopeful

Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi is one of South Africa's most beloved captains for the Springboks. The rugby team won the Rugby World Cup against New Zealand. The video made many South Africans reflect on how amazing the Springboks team is. One woman showed a video of her son meeting the Springboks captain.

@lesegosigns posted a video of Springboks' captain Siya meeting her son. In the video, the kid was amazed as he looked up to Siya and greeted him.

Source: Briefly News