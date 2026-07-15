A 52-year-old Klerksdorp woman lost R2 million of her pension payout after a man she met romantically convinced her to finance the release of a fake inheritance

The suspect, who identified himself as Emmanuel Jackson Kigezi, showed the woman a document purporting to be a R14 million will and claimed the money needed to be "cleansed"

The Hawks are now seeking public assistance to locate three men connected to the case after the suspects vanished with the funds

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An elderly Klerksdorp woma was scammed out of R2 million. Image: Olga Dobrovolska

Source: Getty Images

KLERKSDORP - A 52-year-old woman from Klerksdorp lost nearly her entire pension after being drawn into a romantic relationship with a man who turned out to be part of a suspected fraud syndicate. The Hawks are now appealing to the public for help in tracking down those responsible.

According to IOL, the woman met a man calling himself Emmanuel Jackson Kigezi in Klerksdorp in August 2025. The two entered into a relationship, during which Emmanuel told her he stood to inherit a large sum of money from his late father. To make his claims appear credible, he produced what looked like an official will for R14 million.

How the syndicate targeted the woman

Emmanuel then told the woman that R1.2 million was required to "cleanse" the inheritance before the funds could legally be released. Trusting both the man and his story, she made a decision that would cost her dearly: she resigned from her job to access her pension.

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Her payout came to roughly R2.5 million. Hawks spokesperson Mathebula confirmed that the woman transferred R2 million of that amount into the bank accounts of two companies, as directed by Emmanuel, believing she was helping to unlock the inheritance.

Once the money was gone, the suspects disappeared completely. No inheritance materialised, no contact was made, and the woman was left with little to show for years of working contributions.

The Hawks are now searching for three men believed to have information that could assist the investigation. Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts is urged to come forward and contact the Hawks directly.

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Northern Cape woman scammed out of R2 million

Briefly News also reported that a Northern Cape woman was grappling with the aftermath of an alleged romance scam that left her out of pocket by R2 million. The victim, who asked to be identified only as Cheryl, said the scheme involved her former boyfriend and a traditional healer he introduced her to.Cheryl, a retired teacher, said the two convinced her to withdraw her pension, which she had spent 30 years building, and transfer it into accounts they controlled, before dissapearing.

Source: Briefly News