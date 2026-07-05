Media personality Khanyi Mbau unintentionally showed an empty background at the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July

South African also felt that guests misread the Country Allure theme as an American Western cowboy style

Social media users shared their honest opinions on the direction the fashion took at Durban July 2026

South African media personality Khanyi Mbau and racing fans seemed to experience a surprisingly quiet Hollywoodbets Durban July. The famous annual event takes place at the historic Greyville Racecourse in Durban, South Africa and in 2026 it was on 4 July 2026. Usually, the racecourse bursts with crowds and wild fashion. This year, the event appeared to have a noticeably smaller crowd.

Khanyi Mbau's Durban July appearance after 15 years shows empty stands. Image: @mbaureloaded / Instagram / Neville Hopwood / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Khanyi Mbau's video at Durban July suggested low attendance. She gave an interview and showed off her outfit. Sharp viewers noticed the near-empty space behind her. People also took note of the fashion blunders by guests.

For decades, the Hollywoodbets Durban July has served as South Africa's top runway for bold fashion. The 2026 theme, "Country Allure," confused many designers and guests. Instead of creating sophisticated or local rustic outfits, most guests chose American Western looks. Celebrities such as Sarah Langa and Lasizwe showed up at the racecourse in basic denim, heavy leather, and cowboy hats. Some South Africans called the outfits lazy and uninspired, especially after Durban July's note that they wanted designers to "draw inspiration from our country’s dramatic, rural landscapes and the elegance of our equestrian culture."

Khanyi Mbau was in a TikTok video by @givenmotswiane in her cowboy-inspired ensemble. She looked highly glamorous in an all-white look, but the empty VIP areas behind her proved that the event failed to attract its usual massive crowd. Watch Khanyi at Durban July below:

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SA divided over Durban July

Many were upset with the outfits, with some saying the public should help choose them next year so they aren't let down again. Others joked that attendees totally misunderstood the theme, confusing their own country's style with American cowboy fashion. People also teased that the red carpet looked empty and low-effort, leaving many wondering why there was no excitement around the event this year.

Khanyi was a major highlight for her fans. Supporters loved her look, saying she completely stole the show and nailed her outfit. Read the comments below:

Durban July's Country Allure theme was meant to reference South Africa's rural landscape. Image: Yunus Tuğ / Pexels

Source: UGC

Gisele Liz said:

"Next year, they must involve us in outfit decisions because we are tired of the surprises!! Yooh Yooh Yooh, underwhelming sana😭😭😭🤯😵‍💫"

MaMcoyi wrote:

"I think people are confused about this year’s theme. By country it means your country, not Texas country."

Lebo.Lets joked:

"The commission is brutal 😂 it’s so empty."

spelza wondered:

"Why is there no hype about it this year? "

Fokxy_zaza was amused:

"Uye ama blesser sewaboshiwe🥰what are you? a Queen👑!"

Others loved Khanyi's look:

Chantelle MaMntwana 🫦💸 added:

"She really really stood on business!! she ate!!! yhooo! she nailed it🙌🏾"

Shwapiro said:

"Lost weight and looks fabulous as always 🔥"

Khanyi Mbau's new look gets Mzansi talking

Briefly News previously reported that while the Queen of Bling has always been transparent about her cosmetic procedures. Her latest look has left many of her followers unsettled, with critics claiming she has officially crossed the line into unrecognisable territory.

On 2 May 2026, the Young, Famous and African star shared a photo in her kitchen, preparing two cups of tea, while showcasing her snatched and wrinkle-free face.

Having celebrated her 40th birthday, the star has been more determined to maintain her youthful appearance, although her latest look has sparked a conversation about the extremes of anti-ageing.

Source: Briefly News