Khanyi Mars' emotional Durban July moment leaves fans wondering what brought her to tears

The rising Yano Lyrics presenter has built a growing reputation in South Africa's entertainment industry

Mzansi shared mixed reactions as the viral Durban July clip sparks widespread online debate

Khanyi Mars' unexpected tears caught fans' attention. Image: Khanyi Mars

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mars, one of the popular faces behind Yano Lyrics, left social media buzzing after becoming visibly emotional while attending the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July. A video of the young presenter fighting back tears at the glamorous event quickly made the rounds online, with many viewers expressing concern and wondering what had happened. While the clip captured an emotional moment, neither Khanyi nor Yano Lyrics explained what prompted her tears.

Khanyi Mars leaves fans asking emotional questions

The now-viral clip, shared on social media after the star-studded Durban July, shows Khanyi Mars becoming emotional as those around try to comfort her. Although the moment was brief, it was enough to spark widespread discussion online, with many people trying to figure out what had happened.

On Instagram, several followers showed support instead of jumping to conclusions. Some praised Khanyi, while others simply wanted answers about what had caused the unexpected tears.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@anele_zondo, wrote:

"We love her ❤️"

@ladydu_sa, commented:

"😍😍"

Others were left confused, with @x_mchunu asking:

"What happened?"

Similarly, @thembangwenyaa questioned:

"Whats going on guys?"

Young presenter has built growing entertainment career

Khanyi Mars is a rising media personality and content creator best known as one of the hosts on Yano Lyrics, a popular entertainment platform that covers celebrity news, music and lifestyle content.

She has steadily built a loyal following through her energetic presenting style, interviews and engaging online personality, making her one of the recognisable young faces in South African digital entertainment.

Although she has not publicly addressed her tearful moment, many supporters urged people not to speculate until she chooses to share what happened, if she decides to do so.

Mzansi shared mixed reactions over viral video

The Yano Lyrics host's tearful moment quickly went viral online. Image: Khanyi Mars

Source: Instagram

The clip also generated mixed reactions on X, where some users sympathized with Khanyi while others offered humorous takes or criticised her for crying in public.

@Lwammie asked:

"Why was Mars crying??? Someone said Ave ene drama nalo Mars wakhona ( she's so dramatic)"

@MamaCathy joked:

"Maybe her outfit wasn't the prettiest 🤣🤣"

@MrIntension commented:

"she's must have tough skin! man up entertainment industry is wild tjo"

Another user, @Sani, wrote:

"You can't cry at work period."

Meanwhile, @Lolo suggested:

"Tears after a few drinks slap"

Others came to the young presenter's defence, with @Magqesha reminding people:

"She's just 21 guys relax."

@SAVAGE-ish added:

"She's just a baby man"

See more comments in the X post below:

For now, the reason behind Khanyi Mars' emotional moment remains unknown, but the viral video has sparked an outpouring of support, curiosity and debate across social media.

Until she addresses the incident herself, the circumstances surrounding her tears remain unconfirmed.

Khanyi Mars addresses surprising exit from Music Pulse

Recently Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mars' announcement that she was leaving Music Pulse sparked widespread speculation online, with many social media users linking her departure to those of other former presenters from the Podcast and Chill Network.

As the rumours gained traction, Sol Phenduka addressed the claims, dismissing suggestions that there was a deeper issue behind the exits. He said it was normal for people to leave jobs and encouraged those seeking answers to direct their questions to the former presenters themselves, while his comments drew mixed reactions from online users.

Source: Briefly News