“Please Start Xhosa Lessons”: Xhosa-Speaking Man’s Banter About Staff’s English Names Has SA Wowed
- Popular isiXhosa lecturer and creator @mnu_khaya visited a Cape Town store and started a conversation with the staff about the importance of their names
- The creator, who is not Xhosa, impressed viewers with his deep knowledge and fluency in the isiXhosa language
- South Africans online praised him for showing respect to people by learning to pronounce their real names correctly
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A Cape Town content creator left retail workers and the internet genuinely moved after he walked into a store and asked staff a simple but meaningful question about their names. Popular isiXhosa teacher and Instagram creator @mnu_khaya posted the video on 2 July 2026, and it quickly became a feel-good clip on South African social media that day. Mnu Khaya engaged with staff members, asking how important their names were to them.
Why the video struck a chord
What struck viewers most was not just the question itself, but the ease and fluency with which he spoke the language, despite not being Xhosa himself. Many viewers resonated with the idea behind the clip. Some African employees often use their anglicised or shortened versions of their names because customers and colleagues find their actual names difficult to pronounce. The video gently challenged that norm by celebrating the real names people were given at birth. Mnu Khaya, however, noted the importance of staying true to the Xhosa language.
Watch the Instagram video that got Mzansi talking below:
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Mzansi reacts to the wholesome clip
South Africans flooded the comments with warmth and admiration for the teacher's love of isiXhosa.
User @katys_table said:
"I believe with my whole heart that respecting someone's true name is important."
User @ilze_j_r wrote:
"Beautiful!🔥👏 The most wholesome thing on the Internet today! This is the 'Rainbow Nation' Tata Madiba wanted ❤️."
User @pauline.c.za shared:
"Yoh! I wish I could teta like this."
User @answers2uni asked:
"How did you learn and become so fluent?"
User @lunelle_vn said:
"Please start Xhosa lessons! Would love to learn!"
User @morneh1985 noted:
"As a teacher, I make sure my learners know."
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za