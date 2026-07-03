Popular isiXhosa lecturer and creator @mnu_khaya visited a Cape Town store and started a conversation with the staff about the importance of their names

The creator, who is not Xhosa, impressed viewers with his deep knowledge and fluency in the isiXhosa language

South Africans online praised him for showing respect to people by learning to pronounce their real names correctly

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A local teacher shared a heartwarming interaction with a retail worker about Xhosa names. Image: @mnu_khaya

Source: Instagram

A Cape Town content creator left retail workers and the internet genuinely moved after he walked into a store and asked staff a simple but meaningful question about their names. Popular isiXhosa teacher and Instagram creator @mnu_khaya posted the video on 2 July 2026, and it quickly became a feel-good clip on South African social media that day. Mnu Khaya engaged with staff members, asking how important their names were to them.

Why the video struck a chord

What struck viewers most was not just the question itself, but the ease and fluency with which he spoke the language, despite not being Xhosa himself. Many viewers resonated with the idea behind the clip. Some African employees often use their anglicised or shortened versions of their names because customers and colleagues find their actual names difficult to pronounce. The video gently challenged that norm by celebrating the real names people were given at birth. Mnu Khaya, however, noted the importance of staying true to the Xhosa language.

Watch the Instagram video that got Mzansi talking below:

Mzansi reacts to the wholesome clip

South Africans flooded the comments with warmth and admiration for the teacher's love of isiXhosa.

User @katys_table said:

"I believe with my whole heart that respecting someone's true name is important."

User @ilze_j_r wrote:

"Beautiful!🔥👏 The most wholesome thing on the Internet today! This is the 'Rainbow Nation' Tata Madiba wanted ❤️."

User @pauline.c.za shared:

"Yoh! I wish I could teta like this."

User @answers2uni asked:

"How did you learn and become so fluent?"

User @lunelle_vn said:

"Please start Xhosa lessons! Would love to learn!"

User @morneh1985 noted:

"As a teacher, I make sure my learners know."

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Source: Briefly News