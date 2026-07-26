Mpumelelo Mseleku's baby mamas posted cryptic messages on social media that sent fans into a frenzy on Friday, 24 July 2026

The posts appeared to reference unhealed pain, and followers immediately connected it to the Mseleku love triangle drama

Mzansi is speculating that there might be trouble in paradise between the two, while some people suspect that it is a promo for their upcoming reality TV show

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Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela threw shade at Mpumelelo Mseleku. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

There might be trouble in paradise for Izingane Zes'thembu star Mpumelelo Mseleku and his baby mamas. The trio have had their moments on social media, and fans are convinced neither of them is doing well.

Mzansi had a field day with both Amahle and Tirelo's posts, and they assumed that there was trouble brewing within the marriages.

What Amahle and Tirelo said

Amahle Biyela's Instagram stories post read as follows: "Lol, Sometimes you convince yourself you've moved on from everything someone did to you. But the truth is, you've simply learned to live with the pain instead of dwelling because life has to go on. Then one day you talk about it, and that's when you realise the wound is still there and you haven't healed. I mean. Healing isn't pretending it never happened, it's reaching a place where it no longer hurts to remember."

Amahle Biyela, on the other hand, continued to fuel breakup rumours with her own TikTok post, which spoke about cheating partners and stingy men.

Below are the ladies' posts:

The ladies recently went viral when the Izingane Zes'thembu promo shoot first dropped, with Tirelo smiling while Amahle frowned and did not want to hold Mpumelelo's hand. Mpumelelo's body language told two very different stories, gripping Amahle stiffly as she stood expressionless beside him, while holding Tirelo Kale's hand warmly as she beamed with a full smile.

Tirelo Kale fuelled break-up rumours from Mpumelelo Mseleku. Image: amahle_biyela

Source: Instagram

Tirelo, who is the baby mama of Mpumelelo's father, Sbindi Mseleku, has not publicly addressed her relationship with the younger Mseleku. Her sudden appearance in this social media moment, however, has shocked fans who had been following Amahle's side of the drama.

Fans flooded the comments with everything from sympathy to pointed humour.

@Tdker said: "Abagowi baya departure"

@Tokyo_Mogirl took it further: "Abagowi baya departure- Terminal A International departures"

Mpilo Mseleku speaks on Izingane Zesthembu Season 4

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mpilo Mseleku opened up about what viewers can expect as the hit series Izingane Zesthembu returns for its fourth season.

The reality TV star said she has grown emotionally since the past seasons and will show a more vulnerable side this time around.

Source: Briefly News