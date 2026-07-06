Multi-award-winning broadcaster and media powerhouse LootLove has been officially named the host of the prestigious 2026 Basadi in Music Vanguard Awards

LootLove’s appointment comes exactly one year after she walked away with the Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year trophy at the 2025 ceremony

This year’s double-night event marks the historic fifth anniversary of the awards, and social media is looking forward to watching LootLove sparkle on stage among the industry's brightest stars

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Lootlove is set to host the Basadi in Music Vanguard Awards. Image: lootlove2

Source: Instagram

Award-winning broadcaster Luthando "LootLove" Shosha is officially stepping into the spotlight as the host for the Basadi in Music Vanguard Awards. The star-studded event is set to take place on 7 August 2026, kicking off an exciting two-night celebration at the Joburg Theatre, with the main event held on 8 August.

For LootLove, anchoring the stage marks a beautiful full-circle moment. In 2025, she walked away as a winner after scooping the coveted Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year award.

Expressing her excitement, the seasoned media personality and fabulous mother of two revealed to The Citizen that returning to the platform as host is a massive milestone.

“The Basadi in Music Awards has become such an important platform for recognising and celebrating women who continue to shape our industry. To return as host after receiving an award myself is truly an honour. I look forward to celebrating the incredible women whose dedication, resilience and excellence continue to move our industry forward.”

In 2025, LootLove was crowned Basadi in Music Awards' Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year, and will return as host for the 2026 Basadi in Music's Vanguard Awards. Image: lootlove2

Source: Instagram

Unlike the main ceremony, the Vanguard Awards shine a necessary spotlight on the unsung heroes driving the entertainment ecosystem from behind the scenes. The category celebrates powerhouse women working as artist managers, producers, publicists, radio producers, music journalists, and more.

Hloni Modise, the founder and CEO of Basadi in Music Awards, celebrated LootLove's inclusion in the ceremony, noting that her fearless energy aligns with the brand's vision.

"LootLove embodies everything the Basadi in Music Awards stands for. She is authentic, fearless, accomplished and continues to use her voice to inspire others. Having received the Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year award last year, it is incredibly fitting to welcome her back as the host of our Vanguard Awards."

Ahead of the ceremony, fans are encouraged to continue casting their votes until voting lines officially close on 18 July at 23:59.

See the official announcement below.

Social media sings LootLove's praises

The comment section erupted in cheers and praise for Lootlove, as fans and peers celebrated her appointment. Read some of the comments below.

thabisile.n_ showed love to LootLove:

"I love you LOOT, keep shining."

dorothy.derose pleaded:

"Please, Basadi, can she be the one who hands me my awards? I wanna see something."

rodriquenation said:

"The one and only @lootlove2."

Radio personality Zanele Potelwa reacted:

"Oh, we are EATING!"

Fans and peers celebrated LootLove's appointment as the host of the Basadi in Music Vanguard Awards. Image: lootlove2

Source: Instagram

Zee Nxumalo leads Basadi in Music Awards

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zee Nxumalo's multiple nominations for the Basadi in Music Awards.

Coming from heartbreak at the Metro FM Music Awards, the singer is projected to be a major winner for the coming ceremony, with fans standing firmly behind her.

Source: Briefly News